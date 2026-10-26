France Reports Fewer Arrests, Injuries During Nationwide Protests
(MENAFN) French police arrested 1,314 people during demonstrations held across the country on Saturday, while 53 security personnel sustained injuries, according to figures released by the Interior Ministry on Sunday.
The totals were considerably lower than those recorded during the first day of mobilization on October 17, when authorities detained 2,628 people and 1,144 security force members were injured.
The ministry estimated that approximately 410,000 people joined Saturday’s protests nationwide, including 110,000 in Paris. Trade unions reported a higher turnout, putting the national figure at nearly 800,000 demonstrators, with 250,000 participating in the capital.
Authorities also reported a sharp reduction in property damage. Twenty-four businesses were looted during Saturday’s demonstrations, compared with 1,522 during the previous week’s protests, marking a decrease of more than 98%.
Fire-related emergency interventions likewise dropped, with officials recording 75 incidents on Saturday, down from 2,025 on October 17.
Interior Minister Laurent Nunez characterized the overall results of the demonstrations as positive, attributing the prevention of widespread looting and damage to public buildings to the security measures put in place.
The totals were considerably lower than those recorded during the first day of mobilization on October 17, when authorities detained 2,628 people and 1,144 security force members were injured.
The ministry estimated that approximately 410,000 people joined Saturday’s protests nationwide, including 110,000 in Paris. Trade unions reported a higher turnout, putting the national figure at nearly 800,000 demonstrators, with 250,000 participating in the capital.
Authorities also reported a sharp reduction in property damage. Twenty-four businesses were looted during Saturday’s demonstrations, compared with 1,522 during the previous week’s protests, marking a decrease of more than 98%.
Fire-related emergency interventions likewise dropped, with officials recording 75 incidents on Saturday, down from 2,025 on October 17.
Interior Minister Laurent Nunez characterized the overall results of the demonstrations as positive, attributing the prevention of widespread looting and damage to public buildings to the security measures put in place.
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