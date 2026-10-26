Qalibaf Says US Faces Quagmire Over Miscalculations in Iran War
(MENAFN) Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammed Bagher Qalibaf said Sunday that Washington had become trapped in a difficult situation because of its own miscalculations in the war against Iran, arguing that the US must take responsibility for finding a way out.
“The Americans entered a quagmire due to their own miscalculations, and it is up to them to take the necessary steps to extricate themselves," Qalibaf said during a parliamentary session.
He also argued that Washington mistakenly believes media pressure and military threats will force Iran to yield.
"Americans think that with a few levers of media pressure or military threats, they can make this great nation surrender to them, unaware that today's Iran is not the Iran of Pahlavi's period of humiliation,” he said.
“Iran is today a nation that will never permit any foreign power to dictate terms regarding the honour of this land," he added.
Qalibaf's comments came amid continued tensions across the Middle East following the outbreak of the US-Israeli war against Iran in late February. Despite a ceasefire and a memorandum intended to pave the way for a final peace agreement, a lasting settlement remains elusive, largely because of disagreements over navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
“The Americans entered a quagmire due to their own miscalculations, and it is up to them to take the necessary steps to extricate themselves," Qalibaf said during a parliamentary session.
He also argued that Washington mistakenly believes media pressure and military threats will force Iran to yield.
"Americans think that with a few levers of media pressure or military threats, they can make this great nation surrender to them, unaware that today's Iran is not the Iran of Pahlavi's period of humiliation,” he said.
“Iran is today a nation that will never permit any foreign power to dictate terms regarding the honour of this land," he added.
Qalibaf's comments came amid continued tensions across the Middle East following the outbreak of the US-Israeli war against Iran in late February. Despite a ceasefire and a memorandum intended to pave the way for a final peace agreement, a lasting settlement remains elusive, largely because of disagreements over navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment