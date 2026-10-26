Death Toll Dispute Follows Deadly Attack in Nigeria’s Taraba State
(MENAFN) Conflicting reports have emerged over the number of people killed in an armed assault on a rural community in northeastern Nigeria’s Taraba State, with local authorities recording 25 deaths while Amnesty International reports 40 fatalities.
The violence took place from Friday evening into Saturday morning in Binnari, within the Karim-Lamido Local Government Area. Armed assailants reportedly entered the community and fired at residents.
Amnesty International announced on Saturday evening that at least 40 people had died, while the Taraba State government confirmed 25 fatalities on Sunday. The difference between the two figures had not been independently resolved.
According to reports, witnesses said the attackers arrived on motorcycles before shooting residents and stealing belongings, including food, money and motorcycles. They also reportedly set fire to houses and shops, prompting survivors to escape to nearby communities.
The incident has renewed concerns about the safety of rural populations in Taraba State, where communities have repeatedly faced threats from armed groups.
Taraba State Governor Agbu Kefas condemned the killings on Sunday and urged security agencies to strengthen efforts to safeguard residents and track down those behind the attack.
Separately, the governor’s reelection campaign council cautioned politicians against using the tragedy for political purposes after criticism emerged over the state government’s response to insecurity.
The violence took place from Friday evening into Saturday morning in Binnari, within the Karim-Lamido Local Government Area. Armed assailants reportedly entered the community and fired at residents.
Amnesty International announced on Saturday evening that at least 40 people had died, while the Taraba State government confirmed 25 fatalities on Sunday. The difference between the two figures had not been independently resolved.
According to reports, witnesses said the attackers arrived on motorcycles before shooting residents and stealing belongings, including food, money and motorcycles. They also reportedly set fire to houses and shops, prompting survivors to escape to nearby communities.
The incident has renewed concerns about the safety of rural populations in Taraba State, where communities have repeatedly faced threats from armed groups.
Taraba State Governor Agbu Kefas condemned the killings on Sunday and urged security agencies to strengthen efforts to safeguard residents and track down those behind the attack.
Separately, the governor’s reelection campaign council cautioned politicians against using the tragedy for political purposes after criticism emerged over the state government’s response to insecurity.
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