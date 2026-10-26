Putin Dismisses Claims of Russian Role in European Protests as Exaggerated
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has rejected allegations that Moscow is instigating mass demonstrations in major European cities, describing such claims as a “clear overkill.”
In an interview published Sunday by a Russian state broadcasting company, Putin said he was surprised that Europe's initial response to recent developments focused on criticizing the United States rather than Russia.
“Claims immediately began to be thrown out that the events taking place in Europe are the result of the activities of the current American administration and its support for right-wing parties and movements,” he said.
Putin described this reaction as “strange and completely unexpected,” adding that he had not anticipated European leaders would criticize “their main ally and protector, so to speak, in the military sense of the word, across the ocean.”
He argued that European leaders soon changed their approach and returned to their customary accusations against Russia.
“But they quickly came to their senses and switched to their traditional accusations against the Russian Federation,” he said.
The Russian president added: “There is nothing unexpected here. As is known, Russia has always been accused of all mortal sins. But now I am ready to respond.”
Putin maintained that allegations of Russian involvement in organizing large-scale protests across major European cities were exaggerated, saying ordinary Europeans would also recognize the weakness of such claims.
“My first reaction when I saw this was surprise, because to say that we are provoking mass protests in major European cities is a clear overkill, which, in my opinion, is obvious to ordinary citizens of European countries,” he noted.
In an interview published Sunday by a Russian state broadcasting company, Putin said he was surprised that Europe's initial response to recent developments focused on criticizing the United States rather than Russia.
“Claims immediately began to be thrown out that the events taking place in Europe are the result of the activities of the current American administration and its support for right-wing parties and movements,” he said.
Putin described this reaction as “strange and completely unexpected,” adding that he had not anticipated European leaders would criticize “their main ally and protector, so to speak, in the military sense of the word, across the ocean.”
He argued that European leaders soon changed their approach and returned to their customary accusations against Russia.
“But they quickly came to their senses and switched to their traditional accusations against the Russian Federation,” he said.
The Russian president added: “There is nothing unexpected here. As is known, Russia has always been accused of all mortal sins. But now I am ready to respond.”
Putin maintained that allegations of Russian involvement in organizing large-scale protests across major European cities were exaggerated, saying ordinary Europeans would also recognize the weakness of such claims.
“My first reaction when I saw this was surprise, because to say that we are provoking mass protests in major European cities is a clear overkill, which, in my opinion, is obvious to ordinary citizens of European countries,” he noted.
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