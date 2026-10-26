INPEX Achieves Gold Standard Reporting For Methane Emissions

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Japan's INPEX Corporation has achieved Gold Standard Reporting under the Oil and Gas Methane Partnership 2.0 (OGMP 2.0), the company said October 26.

INPEX became the first Japanese company to join OGMP 2.0 in November 2023. In its 2024 and 2025 submissions, the company received Gold Standard Pathway recognition after developing plans to transition its assets to advanced, measurement-based emissions reporting and demonstrating progress in implementing those plans.

The Gold Standard Reporting recognition in 2026 reflects INPEX's implementation of OGMP 2.0 requirements, including measurement-based emissions reporting and measures to verify the accuracy and reliability of reported data.

“This achievement demonstrates steady progress in enhancing INPEX's methane emissions quantification and reporting and advancing its emissions reduction efforts. INPEX will continue to further improve methane measurement and reporting and pursue additional emissions reductions,” said the company.

OGMP 2.0 is an international initiative led by the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) that aims to reduce methane emissions in the oil and gas industry through measurement-based reporting. It is a core component of UNEP's International Methane Emissions Observatory (IMEO) and provides a framework for improving the accuracy and transparency of methane emissions data.

NPEX is working to transform the energy system toward net zero by 2050 while responding to growing energy demand in Japan and worldwide and fulfilling its responsibility to provide a stable energy supply. This approach is set out in the Corporate Position on Climate Change. To contribute to the goals of the Paris Agreement, INPEX aims to achieve net zero absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2050 and reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions intensity by at least 60% by 2035 compared with 2019. To support these targets, INPEX aims to maintain methane emissions intensity at its operated projects at the current low level and achieve zero routine flaring by 2030.

To understand actual emissions more accurately, INPEX develops source-level inventories and quantifies emissions through direct source measurements, calculations using equipment-specific emission factors, and detailed engineering calculations (bottom-up). At major higher-emitting operated assets, INPEX also uses independent site-level measurements covering the entire facility, including drone-based measurements (top-down). By comparing and reconciling bottom-up estimates with top-down measurements and investigating the causes of discrepancies, INPEX continuously improves the accuracy and reliability of reported data.