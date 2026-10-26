Uzmetkombinat, Eldridge Discuss Investment In Uzbekistan's Tebinbulak

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's Uzmetkombinat steel producer and U.S. investment firm Eldridge Industries have discussed potential investment cooperation on the Tebinbulak iron ore deposit development project, aimed at strengthening the Uzbek company's raw material base and expanding its production capacity on October 24.

According to Uzmetkombinat, the discussions took place during a meeting between Uzmetkombinat Chairman and CEO Bakhodir Abdullayev and Eldridge Industries Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO Todd Boehly.

The meeting followed Boehly's meeting with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, reflecting Uzbekistan's efforts to attract international investors and expand economic partnerships.

The parties focused on the strategic Tebinbulak iron ore deposit project, including its development prospects and opportunities to attract investment.

The project is expected to play a role in strengthening Uzmetkombinat's access to raw materials, increasing production capacity and supporting the development of Uzbekistan's metallurgical industry.

Moreover, the meeting provided an opportunity to exchange views on promising initiatives and identify areas for mutually beneficial cooperation.

Founded in 2015, Eldridge Industries is a privately held global holding company with investments across asset management, critical minerals, infrastructure, insurance, technology, sports and entertainment. Its portfolio includes businesses in multiple industries, including media, real estate and financial services. The company's founder, Todd Boehly, serves as its chairman and CEO. Eldridge's investment portfolio includes businesses such as film studio A24, while Boehly also holds ownership interests in professional sports organizations, including the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Lakers.