WORPT Now Available Under Thailand's Tourist Digipay Regulatory Sandbox

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BANGKOK, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Enabling Seamless Cryptocurrency-to-Thai Baht Conversion for Everyday Spending via Thai QR PromptPay, with Visa Prepaid Card Services Coming Soon

WORPT is now available and operates under the Tourist DigiPay Regulatory Sandbox. Waan Exchange Co., Ltd. (Waanx) has received approval from Thailand's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to participate in the initiative, enabling international tourists to convert supported cryptocurrencies, including USDT and USDC, into Thai Baht (THB) to pay for goods and services in Thailand through Thai QR PromptPay. WORPT is also preparing to launch Visa Prepaid Card services to provide international travelers with greater flexibility and convenience when making payments during their stay in Thailand. The launch also brings together leading organizations across the digital asset, retail, and payment sectors, including Tether, The Mall Group, and Visa, creating new opportunities to convert digital assets into Thai Baht and drive spending across Thailand's business and tourism economy.









WORPT was jointly developed by Waan Exchange Co., Ltd. (Waanx), a licensed Digital Asset Exchange and Digital Asset Broker regulated by Thailand's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and Wipay Co., Ltd. (Wipay), a licensed electronic money (e-Money) service provider regulated by the Bank of Thailand (BOT). The collaboration integrates digital asset conversion into Thai Baht with Thailand's established payment infrastructure.

The launch of WORPT also involves from collaboration across multiple industries, including Tether, the issuer of USDT, one of the world's leading stablecoins, The Mall Group, one of Thailand's leading retail operators, and Visa, a global digital payments network. This cross-industry collaboration reflects the growing convergence of digital assets, retail commerce, and payment infrastructure, supporting the adoption of financial technology to enhance the spending experience of international tourists in Thailand.

Designed as an all-in-one application, WORPT connects the entire process, from depositing supported cryptocurrencies and converting them into Thai Baht to making payments for goods and services through Thai QR PromptPay. Importantly, merchants receive payments in Thai Baht through the existing payment system rather than accepting cryptocurrencies directly. WORPT is also preparing to introduce Visa Prepaid Card services, including both physical and virtual cards, to support card-based transactions and online payments. Once available, users will be able to access a shared Thai Baht balance for payments through both Thai QR PromptPay and Visa Prepaid Card, without the need to transfer or top up funds separately between payment channels.

WORPT currently supports USDT and USDC, two US dollar-pegged stablecoins that rank among the largest stablecoins globally by market capitalization. Their widespread adoption and established presence in the digital asset market highlight their growing relevance within the global digital economy. WORPT plans to expand the range of supported digital assets to accommodate the evolving needs of international travelers.

Mr. Pavin Jittiwongsamarn, Co-Founder of WORPT, said:“The key objective behind WORPT is to enable international travelers to make practical use of the cryptocurrencies they already have while visiting Thailand. We have therefore focused on connecting the entire process, from converting digital assets into Thai Baht to making payments for goods and services, providing travelers with greater convenience and more payment options throughout their journey.”

WORPT application operates within the framework and requirements of the Tourist DigiPay Regulatory Sandbox, incorporating procedures and measures relating to identity verification, transaction monitoring and anti-money laundering in accordance with the applicable regulatory requirements.

Commenting on innovation and the future direction of cryptocurrencies, Mr. Janeboon Roonnaphaya, Co-Founder of WORPT, added:“Historically, cryptocurrencies have largely been viewed as assets for holding and trading. What makes the current development particularly significant is their transition toward practical utility in everyday life. This represents another important step in digital asset innovation, bringing digital assets closer to the financial system and real-world economic activities.”

Building on the growing role of digital assets in everyday transactions, WORPT is preparing to host the official launch event in November 2026, featuring a panel discussion with executives from The Mall Group, one of Thailand's leading shopping mall and department store operators and a key retail collaborator in connecting financial innovation with real-world consumer spending, as well as executives from Tether, the issuer of the USDT stablecoin and a major participant in the global digital asset market. The panelists will join representatives from relevant authorities and organisations to exchange views on the future of digital asset payments.

WORPT is now available to international tourists and can be downloaded through leading app distribution platforms. Users can convert supported cryptocurrencies into Thai Baht and make payments via Thai QR PromptPay. WORPT is also preparing to launch its physical Visa Prepaid Card service in mid-November 2026, followed by the virtual card service in early 2027.

For further information about the WORPT application and its services, please visit Facebook: WORPT, Instagram: @worpt_official and TikTok: @worpt_official.

#WORPT #TouristDigiPay #DigitalAssets #CryptoToTHB #Thailand

References & Data Sources

– Stablecoin Market Cap Chart, Supply & Peg Data:– Top USD Stablecoins by Market Capitalization– Crypto Coins Pegged to the Dollar: How Stablecoins Work– Payoneer Survey: 90% of Businesses Using Stablecoins at Scale See the Benefits– Stablecoin Stability Improves, but Tail Risk Remains– Report on Stablecoins (PDF)

About WORPT

WORPT is the first application in Thailand to launch services under the Tourist DigiPay Sandbox, developed to connect digital assets with real-world spending. The application is the result of a collaboration between Waan Exchange Co., Ltd. (Waanx), a digital asset business operator, and Wipay Co., Ltd. (Wipay), an electronic money (e-Money) service provider. Together, the two companies have developed a system that integrates the process of depositing digital assets, converting them into Thai baht and using the funds for payments in Thailand via Thai QR PromptPay and Visa Prepaid Card.

WORPT aims to transform digital assets into purchasing power that can be utilised in the real economy, providing greater convenience for international tourists while encouraging spending, distributing income to Thai businesses and entrepreneurs, and contributing to the growth of Thailand's tourism and digital economies.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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