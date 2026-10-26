Aijobsuae Launches At Dubai AI Festival To Connect Employers With Specialist AI Talent

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The UAE's specialist AI talent platform combines curated listings, employer advisory and talent sourcing to help companies find the skills they actually need.

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIJobsUAE, a UAE-based talent platform dedicated to AI careers and talent sourcing, launches today at Dubai AI Festival (26–27 October, Dubai World Trade Centre, Stand S17, Startup Zone).









The challenge

Companies increasingly need professionals who combine AI capability with deep domain expertise. Emerging roles such as AI Architects, Forward Deployed Engineers and AI-enabled Finance Specialists don't fit traditional hiring.

Generic job boards are built for volume, not specialisation. AI vacancies attract large numbers of applicants without the right mix of technical skills, industry knowledge and practical experience. Employers spend more time screening; qualified professionals struggle to find specialist roles.

The challenge isn't finding more candidates. It's identifying the right capabilities and connecting them with the right opportunities.

The AIJobsUAE approach

- AI-only opportunities and professionals, organised by specialist skills and roles, not generic categories.- affordable guidance to define emerging roles and identify the capabilities a business actually needs.- end-to-end support for critical AI roles, from understanding the business requirement to identifying, evaluating and connecting the right professionals.

Founder's view

“Every company needs AI talent, but jobs are evolving faster than companies can keep up. Roles like AI Architects, AI-powered Finance Specialists and Forward Deployed Engineers demand a rare combination of domain expertise and AI skills. Generic job boards aren't designed for this level of specialisation, leaving companies overwhelmed by irrelevant applications. AIJobsUAE isn't just another AI talent platform. We use technology where it adds value, while recognising that finding the right talent requires human judgement. It starts with understanding the business, the technology and, most importantly, the people.” - Ryan D'Souza, Founder, AIJobsUAE











Meet AIJobsUAE at Dubai AI Festival - Stand S17, Startup Zone



Employers: find out which AI capabilities your business actually needs, and how to source them. Professionals: discover emerging AI roles and get practical guidance on moving into them.

Supporting the UAE's AI ambitions

The UAE National AI Strategy 2031 and Dubai Economic Agenda D33 depend on specialised AI talent to turn ambition into business outcomes. AIJobsUAE supports that by making AI opportunities more visible, specialist talent more discoverable and hiring decisions better informed.

About AIJobsUAE

AIJobsUAE is a UAE-based talent platform connecting businesses with specialised AI professionals across industries, through curated AI opportunities, employer advisory and specialist talent sourcing. aijobsuae.ae

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