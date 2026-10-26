Iran Warns Regional Order Will Change After War with US, Israel
(MENAFN) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday that the recent conflict with the United States and Israel would fundamentally alter the region, including how the Strait of Hormuz is operated and managed.
"The current war has changed everything. We must acknowledge that new realities have emerged,” Araghchi said during an address at the Foreign Ministry.
He further warned that maritime traffic through the strategic waterway would undergo significant changes, stating, "The shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz will no longer be the same as before, nor will the strait be managed as it was in the past," according to reports.
Araghchi also emphasized that Tehran would welcome "any security plan originating from within the region itself.”
Iran and the United States continue to disagree over control of the Strait of Hormuz following the conflict that began in February. Tehran maintains that it has authority over passage through the waterway, while Washington insists that maritime navigation must remain unrestricted.
Although the two countries reached an interim agreement in June aimed at resolving their conflict, diplomatic efforts have since stalled as tensions between the sides continue to rise.
"The current war has changed everything. We must acknowledge that new realities have emerged,” Araghchi said during an address at the Foreign Ministry.
He further warned that maritime traffic through the strategic waterway would undergo significant changes, stating, "The shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz will no longer be the same as before, nor will the strait be managed as it was in the past," according to reports.
Araghchi also emphasized that Tehran would welcome "any security plan originating from within the region itself.”
Iran and the United States continue to disagree over control of the Strait of Hormuz following the conflict that began in February. Tehran maintains that it has authority over passage through the waterway, while Washington insists that maritime navigation must remain unrestricted.
Although the two countries reached an interim agreement in June aimed at resolving their conflict, diplomatic efforts have since stalled as tensions between the sides continue to rise.
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