The Sarcoma Oncology Center Announces Promising Clinical Data For Deltarex-G Gene Therapy At ESMO 2026, Madrid, Spain

Dr. Sant P. Chawla presenting poster at ESMO Congress, Madred, Spain 2026

The Cancer Center of Southern California/Sarcoma Oncologyprovides multi-disciplinary, experimental, and advanced cancer care, pioneering novel clinical protocols and targeted therapies for sarcomas and solid tumors.

The Aveni Foundation mission is to expedite development of gene-targeted technologies for cancer and unmet medical needs.

Data Update demonstrates significant clinical benefit and survival improvements in advanced, chemoresistant sarcomas, pancreas, breast and ovarian cancer

- Sant P. Chawla, MDLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Sarcoma Oncology Center/Cancer Center of Southern California and the Aveni Foundation announced positive updated clinical results from the BLESSED Expanded Access program evaluating DNG64-CAR-V (DeltaRex-G) for the treatment of advanced pancreatic cancer, sarcoma, breast, and ovarian cancers (NCT04091295). The data was presented on October 23, 2026 at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2026 Congress in Madrid, Spain, and will be published in the Annals of Oncology, the official journal of ESMO.The updated findings reinforce the therapeutic potential of DeltaRex-G in patients with Stage 4 chemoresistant, CCNG1 -expressing solid tumors, while expanding the drug's demonstrated efficacy profile to include ovarian cancer.Key Clinical and Biomarker Highlights:.High Target Expression: Tumor biomarker screening of 332 samples at the Sarcoma Oncology Center/Cancer Center of Southern California revealed that 100% of samples showed enhanced CCNG1 expression. For CCNG1 expression, 22% (n=74) showed high expression, 39% (n=131) medium-high, 35% (n=115) medium-low, and 4% (n=12) low expression..Diverse Patient Population: Of the tested tumor samples, 88.6% (n=294) were sarcomas, 2.7% (n=9) were invasive ductal carcinoma of breast, 0.9% (n=3) were pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) and 7.8% (n=26) were other cancer types (including serous ovarian adenocarcinoma)..Strong Efficacy Signals: Among evaluable patients, a 50% partial response rate (5/10 patients) was observed, including one patient who received DeltaRex-G combined with FDA-approved drugs (DeltaRex-G + regimen) as a first-line treatment. The overall clinical benefit rate reached 90% (9/10 patients)..Wide margin of safety: No treatment-related > Grade 3 adverse events were reported..Encouraging Survival Outcomes:oProgression-Free Survival (PFS): Median PFS was 6.7 months (95% CI: 1.875 – 12.039) for sarcomas and 7.8 months (95% CI: 1.875 – 14.770) across all cancer types.oOverall Survival (OS): Median OS reached 18.7 months (95% CI: 11.151 – 18.684) for sarcomas and 14.8 months (95% CI: 8.322 – 18.684) across all pooled cancer types."These results build upon previously reported improvements in progression-free and overall survival for patients facing aggressive, Stage 4 chemoresistant CCNG1-expressing cancers, now explicitly including ovarian cancer," said Dr. Sant P. Chawla, ESMO presenter and Director of the Sarcoma Oncology Center. "The high clinical benefit and response rates observed suggest that administering DeltaRex-G in combination with FDA-approved therapies as a first-line intervention would likely yield even better responses and survival benefits for patients with metastatic disease."About DeltaRex-GDNG64-CAR-V (DeltaRex-G), invented by Drs. Erlinda M. Gordon and Frederick L. Hall, is an investigational tumor-targeted gene therapy vector designed to inhibit the CCNG1 proto-oncogene pathway, disrupting tumor growth and survival in hard-to-treat solid malignancies (Chawla et al., Gene and Cell Therapy for Sarcomas: A Review. Cancers 2025, 17, 1125. ; Al Shihabi et al., Mol Ther Oncol 201 doi: 1016/j.2018.118 ).About Sarcoma Oncology Center/Cancer Center of Southern CaliforniaThe Sarcoma Oncology Center in Santa Monica, California, provides multi-disciplinary, experimental, and advanced cancer care, pioneering novel clinical protocols and targeted therapies for sarcomas and solid tumors.About the Aveni FoundationThe Aveni Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to accelerating the development of gene therapies and turning cutting-edge biotechnology research into accessible treatments for patients with advanced cancers.For further information, please go to the following websites: , or contact Dr. Gordon at... or.... To make a donation, please visit our website at and click on the“donate” button for credit card donations. Wire transfer information available upon request.

Erlinda Gordon

Aveni Foundation

+1 818-726-3278

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The Sarcoma Oncology Center Announces Promising Clinical Data for DeltaRex-G Gene Therapy at ESMO 2026, Madrid, Spain News Provided By Aveni Foundation October 26, 2026, 06:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Science, Technology



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