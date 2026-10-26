The Best Smart Carry-On Luxury Suitcase: Airwheel SE3S Wins Silver A' Design Award For 20-Inch Rideable Cabin Luggage

Airwheel SE3SXD Ai Suitcase Award-Winning Full-Intelligent Luxury Electric Rideable Cabin Suitcase

Airwheel SE3S Smart Rideable Suitcase Wins Silver A' Design Award, Expanding a New Generation of Intelligent Travel Mobility

The Award-Winning Cabin Suitcase That Rides You

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Airwheel SE3SX | Luxury Rideable Cabin Suitcase

The award-winning SE3S brings electric mobility, smart functionality and luggage design together, while Airwheel continues to expand its global Ai suitcase.

- Airwheel Design TeamCOMO, ITALY, October 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Airwheel's SE3S smart rideable suitcase has received a Silver A' Design Award in the Fashion and Travel Accessories Design category, recognizing its approach to combining luggage functionality with electric mobility and connected technology.The recognition highlights the design philosophy behind the SE3S while reflecting Airwheel's broader efforts to rethink what a suitcase can be in the era of smart mobility. Rather than functioning solely as a container for personal belongings, the SE3S integrates a rideable electric platform, smart controls, portable power and conventional luggage functionality into a single travel-oriented product.Rethinking the Role of the SuitcaseFor decades, the fundamental role of a suitcase has remained largely unchanged: carry belongings and follow the traveler.Airwheel takes a different approach.The SE3S was designed around the idea that luggage can become an active part of the journey. Its electric riding system enables users to ride the suitcase when appropriate, while its retractable structure allows it to return to a conventional luggage configuration when being pulled or carried.This dual-purpose architecture addresses a familiar challenge in modern travel-the distance between transportation hubs, terminals, hotels, exhibition venues and final destinations.Instead of separating luggage and personal mobility into two different products, Airwheel integrates the two functions into one compact platform.Engineering Meets Travel-Oriented DesignThe SE3S combines a rideable structure with the practical requirements of everyday luggage.Its aluminum-alloy frame is designed around structural stability, while 5.5-inch vacuum-foam wheels provide the foundation for its riding configuration. The product supports a maximum load of 110 kg, with a 250W motor and a maximum speed of up to 13 km/h, according to Airwheel's product specifications.The suitcase also incorporates a side-opening storage design, hidden telescopic components and a compact body intended to balance riding performance with luggage usability.Its 73.26Wh removable lithium battery provides the energy source for the electric system and can be removed from the suitcase when required. Dual USB ports further extend the battery's functionality by allowing users to charge portable electronic devices while traveling.The combination of mechanical engineering and travel functionality is central to the SE3S design concept: the technology is integrated into the suitcase rather than presented as an external accessory.From an Award-Winning Product to a Broader Smart Luggage PortfolioThe SE3S is no longer an isolated product within Airwheel's development strategy.Over time, the company has expanded its smart rideable suitcase portfolio to address different travel scenarios, user preferences and levels of technology integration. Airwheel's current product lineup includes the SE3S/SE3SL, SE3SL+, SE3SX Cabin Suitcase, SE3SXD Ai Luxury Suitcase, SE3MiniT and SE3T, creating a broader product matrix around smart electric luggage.At the lightweight end of the portfolio, the SE3MiniT focuses on compact rideable luggage and flexible everyday mobility. The SE3S and SE3SL represent the established core of Airwheel's rideable suitcase family, combining electric mobility with practical travel storage.The SE3SL+ Airport Boarding Suitcase moves toward a lightweight premium travel positioning, while the SE3SX Hand Suitcase represents a newer generation of smart electric cabin luggage, incorporating features such as app connectivity and Apple Find My integration.At the flagship level, the SE3SXD Luxury Suitcase pushes the concept further with an intelligent one-touch deployment system designed to automatically extend and lock the riding components, creating a more integrated smart-travel experience.Meanwhile, the SE3T provides a larger-format option for travelers who need additional luggage capacity.Together, these products demonstrate Airwheel's strategy of building a smart rideable suitcase ecosystem rather than relying on a single product.Designing for the Next Generation of TravelThe significance of the SE3S award lies not only in its appearance, but in the design problem it attempts to solve.By combining storage, electric mobility and smart functionality, the product explores a new category between traditional luggage and personal transportation.This direction is increasingly relevant as travel becomes more connected and consumers expect everyday objects to perform multiple functions. Smartphones have already transformed the way people navigate airports, book transportation and manage trips. Smart luggage represents another step in this evolution-bringing technology directly into the physical objects people carry throughout their journeys.For Airwheel, the objective is not simply to add more electronic functions to luggage. Instead, the company is exploring how intelligent technology can change the physical experience of travel.The Silver A' Design Award for SE3S provides recognition for one of the earlier expressions of this design philosophy, while the company's expanding product portfolio shows how that philosophy continues to evolve.Airwheel Brings Smart Travel Innovation to the 140th Canton FairAirwheel is also taking its smart mobility luggage portfolio to the international marketplace at the 140th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) in October and November 2026.For the second phase of the exhibition, running October 23–27, Airwheel will showcase its products at Booth 20.2F19-20. During the third phase, from October 31 to November 4, visitors can meet Airwheel at Booths 18.1K04, 20.2J37-38 and 20.2K11-12.The exhibition provides an opportunity for international buyers, distributors, retailers and travel-product professionals to experience Airwheel's smart rideable luggage in person and explore potential cooperation opportunities.Visitors will be able to see different generations of Airwheel smart electric luggage, from the SE3S family to newer models such as the SE3SX and SE3SXD, and compare their approaches to intelligent travel, mobility and luggage design.Airwheel welcomes global partners and industry professionals to visit its booths at the 140th Canton Fair and experience its smart rideable suitcase portfolio firsthand.Building a Smarter Way to MoveThe evolution from SE3S to Airwheel's latest smart rideable suitcase models reflects a broader shift in how mobility products are being designed.The suitcase is no longer necessarily limited to carrying belongings. It can become a powered mobility platform, a connected travel device and, increasingly, an intelligent companion for modern journeys.The Silver A' Design Award recognizes the SE3S as an example of this approach. Airwheel's expanding product matrix takes the concept further, offering different combinations of size, performance, connectivity and intelligent functionality for different travel needs.As smart technology continues to move into everyday products, Airwheel is positioning the smart rideable suitcase as one of the emerging categories at the intersection of travel, mobility and intelligent hardware.About AirwheelAirwheel is a smart mobility brand developing intelligent electric mobility and smart luggage products. Its portfolio spans rideable smart suitcases, electric personal mobility products and other technology-driven transportation solutions.The company's smart rideable suitcase portfolio includes models such as the SE3S, SE3SL, SE3SL+, SE3SX, SE3SXD, SE3MiniT and SE3T, designed to address different travel scenarios and user requirements.For international buyers and distributors:Airwheel welcomes global partners to explore smart mobility luggage opportunities and visit its booths at the 140th Canton Fair in Guangzhou.

Jonas

Airwheel Europe S.A.

494 26 71 78

1. This Rideable Suitcase Changed How I Travel Forever

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The Best Smart Carry-On Luxury Suitcase: Airwheel SE3S Wins Silver A' Design Award for 20-Inch Rideable Cabin Luggage News Provided By Airwheel Europe S.A. October 26, 2026, 06:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry



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