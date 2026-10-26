Leagend JS300 PRO: A Smarter Way To Extend Vehicle Battery Service Life Debuts On Kickstarter

leagend JS300 PRO VS traditional ones

leagend battery-free supercap jump starter JS300 PRO on Kickstarter

leagend battery-free supercap jump starter JS300 PRO-D

Battery-free SuperCap technology, extreme-weather performance and smart monitoring make leagend JS300 PRO a proactive solution for battery care.

- leagend ManagementLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As vehicle owners seek ways to improve reliability and manage long-term maintenance costs, battery service life has become an increasingly important consideration. Rather than treating a jump starter solely as an emergency tool, the top automotive technology brand leagend is advancing a more proactive approach with its JS300 PRO and JS300 PRO-D, a new generation of battery-free supercapacitor jump starters featured in a successfully funded Kickstarter campaign.Designed to help reduce the high-current burden on a vehicle's original starting battery while providing intelligent battery monitoring and starting assistance, leagend JS300 PRO series introduces a different perspective on battery care: helping drivers stay prepared for starting problems while supporting the long-term health of their vehicle's starting battery.Beyond Jump Starting: Supporting Longer Battery Service LifeA vehicle's starting battery faces repeated demands throughout its service life. Each engine start requires a substantial burst of current, while extreme temperatures, battery aging and driving patterns can further affect battery performance. When battery condition deteriorates, starting difficulties can become an unwelcome disruption to daily driving.Traditional portable jump starters primarily address the immediate problem of a vehicle that will not start. The leagend JS300 PRO takes a broader approach by combining starting assistance with intelligent battery monitoring in a permanently installed system.Using advanced SuperCap technology, leagend JS300 PRO is designed to share part of the high-current demand during engine cranking, helping reduce the load placed on the original vehicle battery. By supporting the starting process in this way, the system is designed to help reduce battery stress and potentially extend battery service life.Actual service-life improvements depend on factors such as battery condition, vehicle configuration, climate and driving habits. Nevertheless, integrating starting assistance with ongoing battery awareness offers drivers a more proactive approach than relying on emergency jump starting alone.Extreme-Weather Performance: Ready for Demanding ConditionsExtreme weather can turn a routine engine start into a significant challenge. In freezing temperatures, a vehicle's starting battery can deliver less available power while the engine may require greater cranking effort. In hot climates, prolonged exposure to elevated temperatures can accelerate battery aging and affect long-term performance. For drivers who face harsh winters, scorching summers or substantial seasonal temperature fluctuations, starting reliability becomes a year-round concern.The leagend JS300 PRO is designed to operate across a wide temperature range of −40°C to 80°C, bringing starting assistance to demanding environments where conventional solutions may face additional limitations. Its battery-free supercapacitor architecture is designed to deliver rapid energy release without relying on a built-in rechargeable chemical battery, making it a compelling alternative to conventional battery-based portable jump starters.Combined with permanent vehicle installation and intelligent charging management, the JS300 PRO is designed to keep starting assistance integrated into the vehicle rather than leaving drivers dependent on a separate device stored in the trunk. This is particularly valuable when unexpected starting problems arise in remote locations, during winter travel or after prolonged exposure to extreme temperatures.By combining extreme-temperature capability with intelligent starting assistance, leagend JS300 PRO aims to help drivers maintain greater confidence in vehicle readiness throughout the year. While no starting system can eliminate every battery-related problem, leagend JS300 PRO offers an additional layer of support in challenging conditions.Battery-Free SuperCap Technology: Power When It MattersAt the heart of leagend JS300 PRO is its battery-free supercapacitor architecture. Unlike conventional portable jump starters that store energy in built-in rechargeable chemical batteries, leagend JS300 PRO uses supercapacitors to store and rapidly release energy for starting assistance.Designed for permanent vehicle installation, the system automatically manages its supercapacitor charging and readiness. Drivers do not need to treat it like a conventional portable jump starter that must be retrieved from storage and routinely pre-charged before use.The system's supercapacitor configuration is designed for rapid energy delivery and repeated operation, while its integrated protections help support reliable use. Together with its wide operating temperature range, this architecture provides a practical foundation for drivers seeking a starting solution that can remain installed and available in demanding environments.Intelligent Battery Monitoring for Proactive MaintenanceExtending battery service life is not simply about providing additional starting power. Understanding battery condition and identifying performance changes can also help drivers make better-informed maintenance decisions.The leagend JS300 PRO integrates smart app connectivity with battery and starting-system monitoring, bringing useful vehicle information into one connected system.Key capabilities include:.State of Health (SoH) monitoring: Provides insight into the condition of the vehicle's starting battery..State of Charge (SoC) monitoring: Helps drivers understand the battery's charge status..Cold Cranking Amps (CCA) information: Offers insight into the battery's starting capability..Starting performance records: Helps drivers review starting data and observe changes over time..Self-Learning Mode: Enables the system to learn from vehicle starting behavior..Drive Mode: Supports the system's intelligent operation as part of the vehicle's starting and electrical system.Together, these functions connect starting assistance with battery monitoring, giving drivers more information to support maintenance planning and helping them respond to potential battery deterioration before it develops into an unexpected starting problem.One Technology Platform, Two Ways to Startleagend JS300 PRO series offers two models designed around the same core concept of battery-free starting assistance and intelligent vehicle battery care.leagend JS300 PRO combines permanently installed SuperCap starting assistance, smart app connectivity, intelligent operating modes and battery monitoring in one system. It is designed for drivers who want an integrated solution with connected access to vehicle battery and starting information.leagend JS300 PRO-D builds on the same core technology while adding a solar-assisted onboard display. The display provides an additional way to view key vehicle battery and supercapacitor system information directly inside the vehicle, alongside the smart app.Both models are designed to help drivers move beyond reactive emergency starting toward a more informed, convenient approach to vehicle readiness and battery management.A Long-Term Approach to Everyday Vehicle OwnershipFor many drivers, battery maintenance becomes a priority only after the first warning sign appears: slower cranking, repeated starting difficulties or a vehicle that will not start at all. A more proactive approach combines appropriate battery maintenance with greater visibility into battery condition and reliable starting assistance.The leagend JS300 PRO series brings these elements together in one permanently installed system. By combining supercapacitor-based starting support, intelligent monitoring and extreme-weather performance, it is designed to help drivers manage starting challenges while supporting longer battery service life.For everyday commuters, frequent drivers and vehicle owners operating in demanding climates, this approach offers a new way to think about jump starting-not merely as an emergency response, but as part of a broader vehicle battery care strategy.Successfully Funded on KickstarterThe leagend JS300 PRO Kickstarter project, titled“leagend JS300 PRO: One System. Two Ways to Start,” has successfully reached its funding goal, marking an important milestone for the product series.With its focus on battery-free technology, extreme-weather capability, intelligent starting assistance and proactive battery care, the JS300 PRO series reflects leagend's continued efforts to develop practical automotive solutions that address everyday driver needs.Drivers and automotive technology enthusiasts can explore leagend JS300 PRO and leagend JS300 PRO-D through the Kickstarter campaign to learn more about their features and the technology behind this new approach to vehicle starting and battery management.Explore the leagend JS300 PRO campaign: Visit Kickstarter project.About leagendWith more than 20 years of experience in automotive electronics, leagend is a top manufacturer of battery testers, battery monitors, battery chargers, OBD II diagnostic tools, thermal imaging products and battery-free supercapacitor jump starters. Supported by strong product development and R&D capabilities, leagend continues to develop automotive solutions for battery management, vehicle maintenance and starting reliability while building partnerships across global markets.Business Inquiries:...

Arthur Kingsly

Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.

+ +86 755-8282 1859

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leagend JS300 PRO: A Smarter Way to Extend Vehicle Battery Service Life Debuts on Kickstarter News Provided By Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. October 26, 2026, 06:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Technology



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