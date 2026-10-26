Yelena Rymbayeva Of QMS2GO Wins Bronze In Best In Biz Awards 2026 International Executive Of The Year

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Independent judging panel of journalists recognizes the co-founder of the Ruston, Louisiana quality management company

RUSTON, LA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Yelena Rymbayeva, co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of QMS2GO, was named a Bronze winner in the Executive of the Year – Small Companies category of the Best in Biz Awards 2026 International. Winners were announced on September 30, 2026.Now in its 14th year, Best in Biz Awards International accepts nominations from companies of all sizes, across many industries and all continents. Winners are selected solely by judging panels made up of members of the press from around the world.Rymbayeva leads product vision, marketing strategy and operational execution at QMS2GO, a company that applies artificial intelligence to ISO 9001 quality management. Implementing a formal quality management system has traditionally taken small and mid-size manufacturers six months or longer and $50,000 to $100,000 in consulting costs. QMS2GO generates a customized ISO-aligned quality system after a company answers about twenty structured questions about its operations.Rymbayeva played a central role in securing more than $620,000 in early investment and funding for the development and commercialization of QMS2GO, and the company was selected for the Techstars accelerator program. She has also contributed to Louisiana's statewide quality initiative, which aims to strengthen the competitiveness of the state's manufacturers."I'm honored to receive this recognition, and I'm proud of what our small team has built. QMS2GO exists so that manufacturers can get a working ISO 9001 quality system in weeks, not months, without paying six-figure consulting fees. This award belongs to everyone on our team and to the manufacturers who trust us with their quality." – Yelena Rymbayeva, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer, QMS2GOThe full list of winners is available at .About QMS2GOQMS2GO is a quality management software company that supports manufacturers pursuing ISO 9001 and API Q1 certification. It was founded in 2023 by Onega Ulanova (CEO), Konstantin Dolgan, Ph.D. (CTO) and Yelena Rymbayeva (CMO), and is based in Ruston, Louisiana.About Best in Biz AwardsBest in Biz Awards is an independent business awards program judged each year by members of the press. Its International program recognizes companies and executives from around the world. More information is available at .

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Yelena Rymbayeva of QMS2GO Wins Bronze in Best in Biz Awards 2026 International Executive of the Year News Provided By QMS2GO Corp. October 26, 2026, 06:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Chemical Industry, Manufacturing, Military Industry



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