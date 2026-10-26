Rx2bfit Physician Shares Sleep And Recovery Guidance For End Of Daylight Saving Time

With the November 1 time change, Dr. Bhavesh Patel, D.O., of Rx2BFIT in Artesia, CA explains how shorter days can affect sleep and recovery.

- Dr. Bhavesh Patel, D.O., Founder, Rx2BFITARTESIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Daylight saving time ends Sunday, November 1, and Dr. Bhavesh Patel, D.O., founder of Rx2BFIT in Artesia, California, is sharing guidance on how active adults can protect sleep and recovery through the time change and the shorter days that follow. Dr. Patel, a board-certified internal medicine physician and former Army flight surgeon, says the weeks after the clocks change are a useful time to look closely at sleep habits before the busy holiday season.Why the Time Change MattersThe shift back to standard time moves the clock by one hour, but the larger change for many people is the earlier sunset and reduced evening daylight over the following weeks. Light exposure is one of the main signals the body uses to set its sleep and wake cycle. When that signal shifts, sleep timing, energy levels, and training schedules often shift with it.The American Academy of Sleep Medicine has supported a move to permanent standard time, citing its closer alignment with the body's natural circadian rhythm. The debate over whether to keep changing the clocks continues each year.A Lesson From Aviation MedicineFatigue management is a core concern in military aviation, where crew rest and alertness are tracked closely because performance depends on them. Dr. Patel notes that the same principle applies to anyone who trains regularly. Recovery happens largely during sleep, and short or irregular sleep can affect energy, training quality, and how the body responds to exercise.Dr. Patel's Recommendations for the Weeks AheadKeep a consistent wake time. A steady wake time, including on weekends, helps the body adjust to the time change faster than shifting bedtime alone.Get daylight early. Time outdoors in the morning helps reinforce the sleep and wake cycle as evenings get darker.Plan training around sleep. With earlier sunsets, many people move workouts later into the evening. Dr. Patel suggests leaving time to wind down after intense evening sessions.Use sleep data as a starting point. Sleep tracking wearables have become common, and the trends they show can be useful to bring to a physician. They are not a diagnosis.Do not dismiss ongoing poor sleep. The CDC recommends at least seven hours of sleep per night for most adults. Persistent trouble sleeping, loud snoring, or daytime fatigue despite enough time in bed are worth raising with a physician, since they can point to an underlying medical issue.About Dr. Bhavesh PatelDr. Patel is a board-certified internal medicine physician and former Army flight surgeon with more than 20 years in primary care and hospital medicine. He is also Precision Nutrition certified and trains daily. At Rx2BFIT, he personally conducts each consultation and follow-up, orders screening labs before treatment begins, and schedules monitoring labs approximately every six months.About Rx2BFITRx2BFIT is a physician-led practice founded by Dr. Bhavesh Patel, D.O., providing medically supervised care focused on metabolic health, physical performance and recovery, and healthy aging. The practice is located at 17828 Pioneer Blvd, Suite 102, Artesia, California, with satellite locations in Sorrento Valley and Carlsbad and telehealth visits for patients across California. All prescription therapies require a medical evaluation and a physician's prescription. Learn more at rx2bfit. Patient reviews are available at rx2bfitreviews.

Ansh Shah

RX2BFit

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Rx2BFIT Physician Shares Sleep and Recovery Guidance for End of Daylight Saving Time News Provided By seenai October 26, 2026, 06:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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