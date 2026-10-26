Solo Founder Builds Hey Raha To Tackle The School Email Overload American Parents Know By Heart

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The family app organizes school emails, classroom app messages and notes sent home into one calm plan per child

NY, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Every school year brings the same pile. There is the weekly newsletter, the district alert, the teacher update in the classroom app, and the reminder about a reminder. Spread that across two or three kids in different grades and the week becomes a hunt for one date buried in a dozen messages. Hey Raha, a family app built by solo founder Marie Hastings, is now available to parents in the United States who want that pile turned into one calm plan.Hey Raha reads school emails, and parents can forward or screenshot classroom app messages and snap a photo of the notes that come home in the backpack. It organizes them into one plan for each child, with tasks, dates, supplies and reminders in one place. The morning becomes a checklist, not a scramble.Marie built the app in the UAE, where many families juggle American, British and other school systems in the same home. The problem is the same in Chicago, Austin or Seattle: a permission slip due tomorrow, a spirit day mentioned once, and a field trip form hidden in a long newsletter."School email overload is the same conversation at every school pickup line I have ever stood in," said Marie, founder of Hey Raha. "I built Raha so parents can stop digging through their inbox and get their evenings back."Privacy is part of the product. Inbox access is read-only. Raha never sends or deletes email. Data is not sold and is not used for ads.Hey Raha also publishes free guides for American families, including a school email survival guide for the US and Canada:Parents can start a free 14-day trial at .ABOUT HEY RAHAHey Raha is a family app that organizes school emails, classroom messages and notes sent home into one calm plan per child: tasks, dates, supplies and reminders. It was founded by Marie Hastings in the UAE. Privacy first: read-only inbox access, and data is never sold. Less school stress, more Raha. heyrahaMEDIA CONTACTMarie Hastings, Founder, Hey Raha... · heyraha

Marie Hastings

Hey Raha

+971 52 343 7565

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Solo founder builds Hey Raha to tackle the school email overload American parents know by heart News Provided By Hey Raha FZ-LLC October 26, 2026, 06:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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