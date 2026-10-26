Custom Selective Pallet Racking Solutions: Connect With HEDA Shelves At Canton Fair

GUANGZHOU, GUANGDONG, CHINA, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) in Guangzhou serves as an international commercial stage where industrial buyers, supply chain contractors, and warehouse facility developers evaluate heavy-duty logistics infrastructure. Directly adjacent to the exhibition complex, the Guangzhou international showroom of Guangzhou HEDA Shelves Co., Ltd. (HEDA Shelves) provides an accessible environment for technical examination of physical storage hardware and automated racking modules. Selecting custom selective pallet racking solutions provides expanding distribution hubs with the precise structural layout needed to handle diverse inventory profiles and rapid handling schedules. Founded in 2001, HEDA Shelves brings over 20 years of warehouse storage engineering experience to international supply chains, operating a 30,000-square-meter modern manufacturing base in Foshan with a dedicated workforce of more than 300 technical specialists.Direct technical engagement during trade exhibitions allows facility developers to evaluate physical manufacturing tolerances, structural steel thickness, and spatial engineering capabilities firsthand. Operating with a 30,000-ton monthly steel-processing capacity, HEDA Shelves engineers its selective pallet racking systems around five verifiable product and engineering benchmarks:. Versatile Single and Double-Deep Layout Configurations: Evaluates 100% direct picking access for rapid order fulfillment versus dense double-deep layouts that condense aisle footprint while maintaining smooth reach-truck material flow.. Tailored Dimensional Spans Across Uprights and Beams: Matches warehouse vertical clearances from 1,500 to 12,000 mm and beam spans from 1,350 to 2,700 mm, enabling customized fit for standard European, American, or non-standard pallet formats.. Verified Load Capacities from 800 to 5,000 kg per Level: Backs heavy industrial storage through finite element stress modeling and strict L/200 deflection limits, supporting safe palletized placement across multi-tier bays.. Precision Cold Roll Forming and Robotic Welding Craftsmanship: Delivers structural consistency with CNC slot pitch tolerances within plus or minus 0.1 mm, reinforced upright columns, and 60 to 80 μm scratch-resistant electrostatic powder coatings.. Responsive Engineering Collaboration with 30,000-Ton Monthly Output: Pairs trade visitors with structural engineers for on-site blueprint reviews, delivering custom 3-day AutoCAD layouts backed by ISO 9001:2015 and CE certified fabrication.Hands-on Examination of Single-Deep and Double-Deep ConfigurationsVisiting the Guangzhou showroom during the Canton Fair allows trade visitors to examine full-scale selective pallet racking assemblies. Single-deep installations display the operational logic of 100% selective accessibility, demonstrating how direct pallet interfacing supports high-speed order picking and uninterrupted first-in, first-out (FIFO) stock turnover. On-site structural models illustrate the precise engagement between roll-formed beam connectors and upright columns, showing how multi-tooth connector brackets establish rigid mechanical interlocking without play or instability.For projects balancing storage volume with selective access, double-deep racking configurations provide a practical alternative. Showroom displays highlight how placing two pallet positions back-to-back in depth reduces operating aisle footprint compared to single-deep arrays, expanding storage density within existing facility boundaries. Visitors can inspect the reinforced base plates, heavy-duty row connectors, and back-to-back tie bars that maintain structural parallelism when operating with pantograph reach trucks.Non-Standard Dimensional Adaptation and Verified Load CapacitiesIndustrial storage requirements vary widely across global supply chains, demanding racking structures built to non-standard spatial parameters. HEDA Shelves manufactures upright frame heights spanning 1,500 mm for compact workshops up to 12,000 mm for modern high-bay logistics terminals, effectively capturing vertical cubic storage space while adapting to overhead building clearances and structural truss layouts. Beam lengths are customized from 1,350 mm for single-pallet bays up to 2,700 mm for standard two-pallet or three-pallet configurations, providing direct compatibility with standard 1,000×1,200 mm, 1,100×1,100 mm, or custom-dimension pallets. This dimensional precision minimizes unused horizontal bay space, limits pallet overhang, and maintains balanced load distribution across the entire racking framework.Mechanical load capacity is calibrated from 800 kg to 5,000 kg per beam level under uniformly distributed load conditions. Each structural tier is verified through finite element stress calculations, maintaining vertical deflection strictly within the L/200 engineering threshold under full operational payload. Trade visitors can also examine physical safety hardware on display, including spring-loaded beam safety auto-lock pins that prevent upward dislodgement during forklift lifting, wrap-around steel column protectors, heavy-duty row-end crash barriers, welded wire mesh decking, and pallet support cross bars that distribute downward loads evenly.Smart Manufacturing Base and Scale Delivery AssuranceLarge-scale warehouse developments require manufacturing scale capable of meeting strict installation timelines. Located in Foshan, Guangdong, the HEDA Shelves manufacturing base spans 30,000 square meters, processing up to 30,000 tons of structural steel and racking profiles each month. This volume throughput supports parallel production lines for multi-container international projects, ensuring consistent component supply without scheduling delays.Production quality is controlled across a structured 10-step manufacturing protocol. Continuous CNC automated punching lines form upright slot pitches at 50 mm or 75 mm intervals with tolerances within plus or minus 0.1 mm, facilitating rapid level adjustments during on-site assembly. Automated cold roll forming equipment shapes rigid C-section columns with integrated stiffening ribs, followed by automated robotic welding of beam end connectors to support complete weld penetration. Automated powder coating lines apply durable epoxy-polyester coatings cured at 180°C to 200°C, producing a resilient 60 to 80 μm finish that withstands daily material handling abrasions.International Certifications and Export Service ArchitectureInternational procurement decisions rely on verified regulatory compliance and structured foreign trade services. HEDA Shelves manufactures storage systems under ISO 9001:2015 certified quality management and European Construction Products Regulation (CPR) CE standards, executing structural steel fabrication under EN 1090-1. Mechanical load testing and deflection allowances align with EN 15512 and EN 15620 pallet racking specifications, while surface finishes satisfy RoHS environmental criteria. With over 10,000 completed installations worldwide, these verified benchmarks provide commercial buyers with international quality assurance during trade negotiations.Export operations are backed by specialized shipping optimization and technical support. Dedicated software calculates 3D volumetric packaging for 20GP and 40HQ shipping containers, optimizing container density to lower transoceanic freight costs per pallet location. Every shipment is accompanied by detailed 3D installation drawings, component identification lists, and video assembly tutorials. Technical support includes remote video engineering consultations and available on-site engineering supervision for major overseas warehouse developments, drawing upon a proven record of more than 10,000 completed installations worldwide.Canton Fair Technical Consultation and Facility Tour CoordinationDirect technical dialogue during the Canton Fair offers commercial buyers and logistics contractors an efficient pathway to finalize warehouse racking specifications. Visiting the HEDA Shelves showroom in Haizhu District, located directly adjacent to the Canton Fair complex, allows international delegations to inspect physical component samples, test connector locking mechanisms, and evaluate full-scale selective racking assemblies firsthand. On-site structural engineers review facility floor plans with buyers, converting building column grids, ceiling clearances, and forklift fleet parameters into custom AutoCAD layouts within 3 days, followed by 3D rendering models upon contract confirmation to verify spatial clearances and equipment interfaces.International visitors attending the trade fair are invited to visit the HEDA Shelves showroom in Haizhu District, Guangzhou, located in close proximity to the Canton Fair complex. Technical consultations provide direct access to structural engineers who can analyze facility floor plans, evaluate seismic criteria, calculate pallet load dynamics, and optimize standard 15 to 40 business day production schedules tailored to global project milestones.Connect with the engineering team at Guangzhou HEDA Shelves Co., Ltd. to review facility blueprints, schedule a visit to the HEDA Shelves showroom in Guangzhou, receive custom AutoCAD layouts within 3 days, and obtain direct factory pricing by visiting the official international portal at .

Guangzhou HEDA Shelves Co., Ltd

Guangzhou HEDA Shelves Co., Ltd

+ +86 18124246657

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Custom Selective Pallet Racking Solutions: Connect with HEDA Shelves at Canton Fair News Provided By Globalso October 26, 2026, 06:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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