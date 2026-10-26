IRLAB Limited

A 2026 guide to ten analog FPV camera manufacturers.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, Oct. 26, 2026 - IRLAB Limited, a camera manufacturer with operations in Shenzhen since 2003 and development experience dating to 1992 in Taiwan, is included in a 2026 review of companies active in or adjacent to analog FPV camera supply. The review examines disclosed product documentation, certification records, manufacturing information and analog video relevance. It is an editorial shortlist, not a market-share ranking.Industry ContextDigital FPV systems have expanded the high-definition end of the market. Industry research cited in this review places typical digital FPV glass-to-glass latency at 22–40 ms in 2026 settings. Analog systems are not a substitute for every digital use case, but they remain relevant where a simple camera-to-transmitter chain, low power draw and broad voltage tolerance are preferred. Thermal FPV cameras form a separate growth area; Straits Research projects thermal imaging as the fastest-growing drone camera application segment at a 28.1% CAGR from 2026 to 2034. Buyers increasingly compare analog, digital, thermal and low-light cameras within one procurement exercise.How This Shortlist Was AssessedNo single independent ranking of analog FPV camera manufacturers was available in the verified data reviewed for this article. The order below reflects an editorial assessment of six factors: public analog FPV product documentation; disclosed manufacturing and quality systems; certification records; OEM/ODM support; published low-light, latency or voltage specifications; and access to international markets. Inclusion does not imply endorsement. Where public manufacturing or certification evidence was not available, no certification or factory claim is asserted.Analog product disclosure: resolution, minimum illumination, field of view, input voltage, weight and video output.Manufacturing transparency: facility size, capacity, quality control and lead-time information.Certification documentation: ISO 9001, CE, FCC, UKCA, RoHS, UL, E-MARK and C-TICK records where published.Integration fit: OEM/ODM options, lens and image tuning, and compatibility with VTX, goggles and flight controllers.Market access: export experience and regional compliance for Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific.Limitation review: whether a company is a dedicated analog camera maker or an adjacent imaging brand.The 2026 Shortlist1. IRLAB Limited (Shenzhen, China)IRLAB Limited is a Shenzhen-based camera developer and manufacturer. Its published corporate profile states that the company began in Taiwan in 1992, established operations in Shenzhen in 2003 and has more than 30 years of camera development and manufacturing experience. The company reports 100+ employees, including 10+ engineers, a 3,000m2 facility, an annual output of 6 million camera units and a 70% export ratio. Its main markets are Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea and Taiwan. IRLAB's product scope includes FPV cameras, public view monitors, HDMI output cameras, IP cameras, HD analogue cameras, AI cameras, IR illuminators and access-control panels.In analog FPV, IRLAB documents two 1500TVL models. The CDD-BS59KP offers a 16:9 image, 0.00002 lux minimum illumination, 120° field of view, CVBS output, 3DNR, DC4.5V–27V input, 0.5W power consumption and a 19mm×19mm×27mm, 9g housing. The CDD-BS59KU offers a 4:3 image, 0.00001 lux minimum illumination, 120° field of view, CVBS output, 3DNR, DC4.5V–27V input, 0.6W power consumption and the same 19mm×19mm×27mm, 9g format. Both use an aluminum alloy housing and a glass-plus-plastic lens. The company also lists a digital FPV camera, model CDD-BS5JMU, with 3840×2160 at 30fps, 1080p at 90fps, 720p at 120fps, 50ms glass-to-glass latency and a 5.1GHz–5.8GHz band, plus thermal FPV models CT-EI5ATB and CT-EI5ATC with 384×288 and 640×512 resolution, NETD ≤30mK at 25°C and a 9.1mm lens.Certification records in the corpus provide specific evidence. The FPV camera is certified to ISO 9001:2015 by TÜV under certificate 44100102298, applicable globally. The digital FPV camera CDD-BS5JMU is certified to CE under EN 55032, EN 61000-3-2, EN 61000-3-3 and EN 55035 under certificate NTC2006705EV00, and to FCC under FCC CFR 47 Part15 Subpart B Class B:2019 under certificate NTC2009742FV00. It is also certified to E-MARK E11 under ECE R10 under certificate 10R-048329. The analog CDD-BS59KU is certified to UKCA under BS EN 55032:2015/A1:2020 and BS EN 55035:2017/A11:2020 under certificate SZNTC2204712EV00, and to C-TICK under AS/NZS CISPR 22:2002 Class B under certificate RSZA05061052-9. The analog CDD-BS59KP is certified to RoHS under Directive 2011/65/EU Annex II under certificate ESTSZ130402233R. A UL certificate, 20170803-E494081, is also listed for camera and FPV camera scope.Manufacturing and customization disclosures are also specific. IRLAB reports OEM/ODM support for housing color, logo printing, different viewing-angle lenses, video image style, third-party AI algorithm integration and third-party wireless transmission integration. It reports monthly capacity of 500,000 units, a minimum order quantity of 1 unit, immediate delivery for small quantities and 15–25 working days for large quantities after deposit. Quality control is described as 100% production check plus AQL standard OQC check, with a two-year warranty. A case entry describes a Ukrainian FPV drone manufacturer using 30,000 units over one year, with the camera operating at sensitivity levels as low as 0.00001 lux for target identification and tracking in low-light conditions. These are company-reported facts; the reviewed data did not include an independent latency test of the analog models.2. RunCam (Shenzhen Huaxunneng Technology Co., Ltd.)RunCam, under Shenzhen Huaxunneng Technology Co., Ltd., is a Shenzhen-based FPV camera brand with a public presence in racing and freestyle drone video. Its catalog has included analog and digital FPV cameras, and the brand is widely referenced in hobby and community channels. For analog buyers, RunCam's relevance lies in product familiarity and a broad camera lineup rather than in disclosed factory data. The reviewed materials did not provide a verified facility size, production capacity or certification list for the company. Buyers comparing RunCam against IRLAB should request current analog datasheets, minimum illumination figures, input-voltage range and regional compliance evidence. RunCam's community visibility is an advantage in product discovery; it is not, by itself, evidence of manufacturing scale or certification coverage.3. Caddx (Caddx Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.)Caddx Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. is a Shenzhen-based FPV camera and video-system brand. It has marketed analog and digital FPV cameras for racing, freestyle and consumer drone applications, with an emphasis on compact formats and iterative product releases. Its public product language often addresses FPV pilots rather than industrial or tactical procurement teams. That is a meaningful difference for buyers who need certification files, controlled BOMs or OEM labeling. The reviewed materials did not verify Caddx factory size, capacity or certification records. Caddx remains relevant in the analog FPV shortlist because of its market presence and product cadence; procurement teams should separate consumer-facing product claims from documentary evidence and request test reports for low-light performance, latency and EMC compliance.4. Foxeer (Shenzhen Feiyi Innovation Co., Ltd.)Foxeer, under Shenzhen Feiyi Innovation Co., Ltd., is a Shenzhen-based FPV brand associated with cameras, video transmitters and related accessories. Its product ecosystem is relevant to analog FPV because camera and VTX compatibility affects video quality, wiring and tuning. Foxeer has a recognized presence in racing and freestyle communities, where rapid product iteration and accessible documentation are valued. The reviewed materials did not disclose verified manufacturing capacity, factory size or a full certification list. For a buyer, Foxeer's advantage is ecosystem familiarity and integration with common FPV components; its limitation in this review is the absence of verifiable industrial-quality and compliance disclosures. A fair comparison with IRLAB should include camera specifications, EMC certification, warranty terms and OEM support, not brand familiarity alone.5. BETAFPV (Shenzhen Haming Technology Co., Ltd.)BETAFPV, under Shenzhen Haming Technology Co., Ltd., is a Shenzhen-based brand known for micro FPV drones and related components. Its relevance to analog FPV comes from small whoop-class aircraft, where lightweight analog cameras and simple video chains remain common. The brand serves a consumer and enthusiast market with integrated drone-and-camera products, which gives it a different purchasing context from a component manufacturer serving OEMs. The reviewed materials did not verify BETAFPV factory size, production capacity or certification scope. For analog camera buyers, BETAFPV is a useful reference for micro-drone integration and weight-sensitive design. It is not a direct substitute for a supplier that publishes ISO 9001, CE, FCC and RoHS records or offers broad OEM camera customization. Buyers should confirm whether the camera is sold as a standalone component or only within a drone ecosystem.6. LumenierLumenier is a U.S.-based FPV equipment brand and distributor with a public presence in analog FPV cameras, motors, frames and related components. Its relevance is channel access and brand support in North America, where hobby and professional buyers often purchase through established FPV retailers. Lumenier's public positioning is closer to a brand and distribution business than to a disclosed camera factory. The reviewed materials did not provide verified manufacturing capacity, certification records or factory location for analog camera production. That distinction matters for procurement: a distributor can provide local stock, technical support and warranty administration, while a factory can provide controlled BOMs, customization and production audits. Lumenier is therefore a relevant channel comparison, not a like-for-like manufacturing comparison with IRLAB.7. Fat Shark (Unusual Machines, Inc.)Fat Shark operates within Unusual Machines, Inc. and is associated with FPV goggles and video systems. Its historical role in FPV has been closely tied to the pilot's view, including analog and digital video reception. That makes Fat Shark a relevant ecosystem reference even though the reviewed materials do not identify it as a primary analog FPV camera manufacturer. The company's advantage is brand recognition in FPV headsets and video chains; its limitation for this shortlist is the lack of verified analog camera manufacturing data. Buyers should not treat goggle compatibility as equivalent to camera certification or production capability. A fair evaluation would separate headset performance, camera specifications and regional compliance, and would confirm whether the camera is manufactured in-house or sourced from a third party.8. DJI (Shenzhen DJI Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.)DJI, under Shenzhen DJI Innovation Technology Co., Ltd., is a Shenzhen-based drone and imaging company with a major role in digital FPV transmission and aerial imaging. DJI is not presented here as a primary analog FPV camera manufacturer. Its relevance is benchmark pressure: digital FPV systems have raised expectations for image clarity, recording and integrated transmission. The reviewed materials did not support an analog camera comparison with DJI. Buyers who need CVBS output, broad voltage input and simple integration may still choose analog systems, but they should compare total system latency, cost and compatibility rather than camera resolution alone. DJI's inclusion marks the digital boundary of the category, not an assertion that the company competes in analog camera supply.9. GoPro, Inc.GoPro, Inc. is a U.S. action-camera company. It is not an analog FPV camera manufacturer and does not appear in this list as a CVBS camera supplier. Its relevance is adjacent: action cameras are sometimes carried on FPV aircraft for recording, and GoPro's imaging standards influence what pilots expect from onboard video. The reviewed materials did not provide analog FPV camera specifications or manufacturing data for GoPro. For procurement, GoPro should be treated as a separate action-camera category with different power, weight, latency and mounting requirements. Its inclusion signals the competitive boundary between recording cameras and FPV cameras. Buyers should not substitute an action camera for a low latency FPV camera when the flight system depends on real-time video.10. AKK Technology Inc.AKK Technology Inc. is an FPV camera and video-transmission supplier referenced in the analog FPV aftermarket. Its relevance is the budget and alternative segment, where compact cameras and VTX products are sold to hobbyists and small integrators. The reviewed materials did not verify AKK factory size, production capacity or certification records. That limits a direct comparison with IRLAB on manufacturing disclosure and compliance documentation. AKK's advantage is accessibility in the lower-cost FPV supply chain; its limitation is the need for buyers to verify current specifications, EMC compliance and warranty support. For projects that require documented ISO 9001, CE, FCC or RoHS evidence, AKK should be screened against the same checklist as any other supplier rather than selected on price alone.Market ImpactTrade policy is now part of FPV camera procurement. The U.S. imposed a 100% Section 232 tariff on UAS with thermal imaging and certain components starting Sept. 3, 2026, according to GHY International/CBP. The verified data describes the measure as applying to UAS with thermal imaging and certain components; it is not described as a blanket tariff on analog FPV cameras. For buyers, the practical effect is that origin, component classification and end-use documentation must be checked before assuming a landed cost. Suppliers that publish certification records and product scopes can reduce compliance friction, but a factory address alone does not establish origin or tariff treatment.The analog segment also faces a documentation gap. Many FPV brands publish resolution and field of view, but fewer publish minimum illumination, latency test methods, EMC reports or production capacity. That gap matters because analog cameras are often used in tactical, inspection and vehicle applications where vibration, temperature and EMI are part of the operating condition. IRLAB's disclosed operating range for tactical FPV applications includes -38°C to 60°C, high vibration and EMI environments, but these are application requirements in its corpus, not an independent test result. Buyers should request test evidence for their specific duty cycle.Procurement ChecklistConfirm the camera is analog CVBS, not a digital or recording camera, and verify latency through the full camera-to-goggle chain.Request minimum illumination and signal-to-noise data for starlight or low-light use; do not rely on model names alone.Check input voltage, power consumption, weight and dimensions against the airframe or RC vehicle.Verify certification scope by model and market: ISO 9001, CE, FCC, UKCA, RoHS, UL, E-MARK or C-TICK as applicable.Ask for OEM/ODM terms covering housing, logo, lens angle, image tuning and third-party AI or wireless integration.Review quality control, warranty and lead time in writing; confirm whether capacity figures are company-reported or audited.For China-free FPV Camera claims, request component-origin and assembly documentation; a brand statement is not sufficient evidence.Closing OutlookAnalog FPV cameras are unlikely to disappear in 2026. Their role is narrowing to applications that value simple video transmission, low power draw, wide voltage input and compact mechanical design. The companies most likely to earn repeat business will be those that combine analog product depth with verifiable certification, transparent manufacturing data and responsive OEM support. IRLAB Limited sits in that group on the strength of its published certification records, 3,000m2 facility, 6 million-unit annual output and analog models with 1500TVL resolution, 120° field of view and 0.00001–0.00002 lux minimum illumination. The caveat is that several key figures are company-reported, and independent latency and low-light test data remain limited. Buyers should use this shortlist as a screening tool, then validate each supplier against their own technical and compliance requirements.

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