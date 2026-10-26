Cong Has Crossed All Limits Of Decency Out Of Frustration: Delhi CM Gupta Over Kharge's Remarks

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday criticised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks concerning Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that Congress and its alliance partners had crossed all limits of decency out of frustration over their electoral defeats.

Speaking to reporters, CM Gupta said the opposition parties were unable to accept the public's rejection and were resorting to personal attacks against the Prime Minister.

"I feel that Congress, its leaders and all their alliance partners have become so frustrated that they have crossed all limits of what is considered civilised behaviour or decency. They are so frustrated by their defeats and the fact that the public has rejected them that it is reflected in their faces and language," she said.

She further alleged that opposition leaders were resorting to abusive language and targeting the Prime Minister's deceased parents.

"They are not sparing anything. They hurl abuses, speak ill and even target the deceased parents of the Prime Minister. The public loves the Prime Minister. Time and again, people across so many states have voted to elect him, and his developmental work resides in their hearts. How will you remove that? You will gain nothing by hurling abuses like this," CM Gupta added.

The Delhi Chief Minister also spoke about the proposed 'Namo Yamuna River Safari', expressing hope that the initiative would be inaugurated before Chhath Puja.

CM Gupta said the project would offer Delhi residents a unique recreational experience while allowing them to connect with the Yamuna River.

"We plan to inaugurate this before Chhath. It will provide a special experience for the people of Delhi. Just as we travel to other cities and experience peace while boating on the Ganga, the Yamuna or other rivers, people here will similarly find peace while taking the Yamuna Safari and will be able to seek the blessings of Mother Yamuna," she said.

She added that the area was being developed as a beautiful picnic spot for families, with due consideration given to environmental protection and maintaining the river's cleanliness.

According to the Delhi government, trial runs have begun for the city's first Yamuna River cruise service, named 'Namo Yamuna - River Safari'.

The eco-friendly initiative aims to provide residents and visitors with a new way to experience Delhi's skyline and heritage from the water. The project is also intended to develop a recreational corridor along a stretch of the Yamuna while prioritising sustainability and environmental conservation.