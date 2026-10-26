Algerian Lawmakers Back Presidential Plan to Send Troops to Niger
(MENAFN) Algeria's parliament approved a presidential decision on Sunday to send an army unit to Niger, with the lower chamber endorsing the measure hours after it received unanimous support from the upper house.
The proposal, submitted by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, was initially approved during an emergency session of the Council of the Nation before being passed by the People's National Assembly.
According to a statement from the Council of the Nation, Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf attended a closed-door session as Tebboune's representative, explaining the rationale behind the deployment and outlining its objectives.
The statement said the measure was intended to safeguard energy interests and fulfill commitments under a bilateral agreement between Algeria and Niger.
All 148 members participating in the upper chamber's vote supported the decision. Of these, 131 attended the session in person, while 17 cast their votes by proxy.
Under Article 91, paragraph two, of Algeria's Constitution, such a decision requires the backing of two-thirds of the Council of the Nation's members, amounting to 116 votes out of the chamber's 174 seats.
Several hours after the upper house approved the proposal, the People's National Assembly announced that it had endorsed the presidential notification “by an absolute majority of those present” during a session specifically convened for the vote.
The proposal, submitted by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, was initially approved during an emergency session of the Council of the Nation before being passed by the People's National Assembly.
According to a statement from the Council of the Nation, Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf attended a closed-door session as Tebboune's representative, explaining the rationale behind the deployment and outlining its objectives.
The statement said the measure was intended to safeguard energy interests and fulfill commitments under a bilateral agreement between Algeria and Niger.
All 148 members participating in the upper chamber's vote supported the decision. Of these, 131 attended the session in person, while 17 cast their votes by proxy.
Under Article 91, paragraph two, of Algeria's Constitution, such a decision requires the backing of two-thirds of the Council of the Nation's members, amounting to 116 votes out of the chamber's 174 seats.
Several hours after the upper house approved the proposal, the People's National Assembly announced that it had endorsed the presidential notification “by an absolute majority of those present” during a session specifically convened for the vote.
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