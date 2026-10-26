Special Cover Released As IAF Marks 94 Years At Namo Ghat In Varanasi

IAF Marks 94th Anniversary at Namo Ghat

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 26 (ANI): A special cover was released during the Indian Air Force's aerial display at Namo Ghat in Varanasi on October 25 as part of the force's outreach programme marking 94 years of service to the nation. According to a post shared by the Central Air Command (CAC) of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on X, the special cover was released by Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, and Postmaster General, Varanasi Region, Padmagandha Mishra.

The CAC, IAF, shared details of the release in its post, stating,“A Special Cover was released during the Indian Air Force Aerial Display at Namo Ghat on 25th of Oct 26. The Aerial Display was a part of the IAF's outreach programme, having completed 94 Years of service to our Nation. The Cover was released by the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh and Smt Padmagandha Mishra, Postmaster General, Varanasi Region.”

Wings over Ganges Aerial Display

The release took place during the IAF Day Aerial Display-2026, titled 'Wings over Ganges', which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Chief Guest. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present at the programme.

The aerial display featured several aircraft, including the Tejas, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand, IL-76, IL-78, C-295 and AN-32, alongside frontline fighter aircraft such as the SU-30MKI and Rafale. Aircraft from the Indian Navy and the Indian Army also participated, showcasing jointness in operations. The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) performed daring manoeuvres and precision loops in front of the ghats, bringing the aerial display to a close.

Insights from the Performance

Speaking to ANI about the performance, Squadron Leader Bhavesh Sharma of the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team said, "... I fly in the number 5th position of the Surya Kiran aerobatic team, in the left-outmost position of the signature 9 diamond formation... We were the show stoppers of today's aerial display and were the last ones to perform. The most interesting thing about the display here in Varanasi is the picturesque place, right in front of the Ganga river."

Detailing the scale of the event, Indian Air Force Public Relations Officer Wing Commander Jaideep Singh said that the aerial display marked a significant occasion for the people of Kashi. "Today we have witnessed the 94th anniversary of the Indian Air Force at the Ghats of Varanasi. In this flypast, a total of 94 aircraft had taken part, and we had flown formations of about 31 aircraft," Wing Commander Singh told ANI. (ANI)

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