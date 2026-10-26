Gold Price Today: Rates Jump Ahead Of Diwali, Shoppers Face Price Shock

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Gold prices suddenly jumped up today after falling for the past few days. This sudden price hike worries buyers who plan to purchase jewellery for the Diwali festival. Let us check the latest gold and silver rates today.

The bullion market shocked buyers today. Gold prices took an upward path on Monday after falling for several days. The Hyderabad market recorded a Rs 170 hike for 10 grams of 24-carat gold, bringing the price to Rs 1,42,750. The 22-carat gold price also increased by Rs 150 to reach Rs 1,30,850 per 10 grams.

Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam markets show similar price trends. This sudden hike disappoints buyers who expected a price drop before the festival. However, international developments, investor purchases, and dollar movements will decide the future price trends.

Silver prices did not change much despite the hike in gold rates. The Hyderabad market sells one kilogram of silver at Rs 2.20 lakh today. The Chennai market also records the exact same price for one kilogram of silver.

People give high priority to gold and silver purchases during the Diwali season. Families visit jewellery shops to buy ornaments for pujas and festival gifts. Even a small price change affects the budget of middle-class buyers. Customers should compare market rates before buying silver items and gold coins.

International market uncertainty plays a major role in gold price movements. The US Federal Reserve interest rate decisions, inflation conditions, and dollar value changes directly affect gold rates. Investors change their investment strategies whenever interest rate expectations shift. This causes regular price fluctuations.

Market experts currently focus on the upcoming US Federal Reserve meeting in November. International gold prices will likely change based on these new interest rate signals. However, financial experts cannot predict the exact interest rate decision in advance.

Buyers should make their Diwali gold purchase decisions based on their personal needs and budget. You might face higher prices if you postpone your purchase expecting a further price drop. At the same time, you do not need to rush and buy jewellery just because prices increased for one day.