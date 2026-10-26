Serbian Leaders Vote in Snap Elections as Turnout Expectations Rise
(MENAFN) Serbia's prominent political figures voted Sunday in snap parliamentary elections, with former President Aleksandar Vucic urging a peaceful process, Socialist leader Ivica Dacic highlighting the importance of stability, and a leading student-backed candidate forecasting record participation.
Vucic, who leads the ruling Serbian Progressive Party's (SNS) electoral list, cast his ballot alongside his wife, Tamara Vucic, at a polling station in New Belgrade.
Addressing reporters after voting, he voiced hope that the election would proceed without disruption and pledged to respect the final result.
“I hope the elections will take place peacefully and in an orderly manner, just as they have at this polling station. I believe that tonight we will see the democratic will of the citizens,” Vucic said.
He added that his political camp would accept an electoral defeat while insisting that any victory it secured should also be recognized.
“If we lose, we will recognize the will of the voters. If we win, no one will take that victory away from us,” he said.
Vucic framed the vote as a decision between Serbia's future and its past, while criticizing previous administrations for their economic strategies and political choices.
He indicated that initial projections of the results could emerge between 10 pm and 11 pm local time (2100-2200 GMT).
Vucic, who leads the ruling Serbian Progressive Party's (SNS) electoral list, cast his ballot alongside his wife, Tamara Vucic, at a polling station in New Belgrade.
Addressing reporters after voting, he voiced hope that the election would proceed without disruption and pledged to respect the final result.
“I hope the elections will take place peacefully and in an orderly manner, just as they have at this polling station. I believe that tonight we will see the democratic will of the citizens,” Vucic said.
He added that his political camp would accept an electoral defeat while insisting that any victory it secured should also be recognized.
“If we lose, we will recognize the will of the voters. If we win, no one will take that victory away from us,” he said.
Vucic framed the vote as a decision between Serbia's future and its past, while criticizing previous administrations for their economic strategies and political choices.
He indicated that initial projections of the results could emerge between 10 pm and 11 pm local time (2100-2200 GMT).
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