US Marine Faces Murder, Robbery Charges in Okinawa Case
(MENAFN) A US Marine deployed in Japan was indicted Sunday on charges of robbery and murder in connection with the death of a woman in Okinawa prefecture earlier this month, according to reports.
Devin Ballard, 20, who is stationed in Okinawa, faces the charges as public frustration grows among local residents over the continued presence of US military bases in the region.
Ballard, assigned to Futenma Air Base, is accused of killing the woman at a hotel in Naha, Okinawa's capital, on Oct. 3, by strangling her with a phone cord, according to reports.
Police encountered Ballard walking alone in Okinawa city late that day and arrested him the following day on suspicion of robbery and murder.
The case prompted Okinawa Gov. Genta Koja to renew calls for Japan's central government to introduce measures aimed at preventing similar incidents.
Residents have repeatedly voiced concerns over crimes involving US military personnel, including offenses against women and girls, as well as noise and environmental pollution associated with military facilities.
The Japanese government formally protested to Washington over the incident, while Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi condemned it as a "heinous crime."
Tokyo also called on US authorities to "fully" assist with the investigation and ensure strict discipline among American military personnel stationed in Japan.
Devin Ballard, 20, who is stationed in Okinawa, faces the charges as public frustration grows among local residents over the continued presence of US military bases in the region.
Ballard, assigned to Futenma Air Base, is accused of killing the woman at a hotel in Naha, Okinawa's capital, on Oct. 3, by strangling her with a phone cord, according to reports.
Police encountered Ballard walking alone in Okinawa city late that day and arrested him the following day on suspicion of robbery and murder.
The case prompted Okinawa Gov. Genta Koja to renew calls for Japan's central government to introduce measures aimed at preventing similar incidents.
Residents have repeatedly voiced concerns over crimes involving US military personnel, including offenses against women and girls, as well as noise and environmental pollution associated with military facilities.
The Japanese government formally protested to Washington over the incident, while Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi condemned it as a "heinous crime."
Tokyo also called on US authorities to "fully" assist with the investigation and ensure strict discipline among American military personnel stationed in Japan.
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