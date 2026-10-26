Deadly Russian-Ukrainian Attacks Leave Dozens Killed, Injured
(MENAFN) At least three people were killed and 16 injured in Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory, while Russian strikes left at least four dead and 32 wounded in Ukraine, officials from both countries said Sunday.
In Russia's Bryansk region, a Ukrainian drone struck a minibus operated by an agricultural company in the village of Borshchovo, killing two people and leaving two others seriously injured, regional head Yegor Kovalchuk said.
Meanwhile, a large-scale overnight drone attack in Belgorod killed one person and injured 14 others, according to regional Governor Alexander Shuvaev, who shared the information on the Russian social media platform Max.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Telegram that Russian shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region the previous evening killed four people and wounded 22.
Zelenskyy also reported that Russia had launched approximately 1,600 guided aerial bombs, 48 missiles of different types, including ballistic missiles, and nearly 2,300 attack drones against Ukraine over the past week.
"This is how Russia responds to diplomacy and de-isolation," he said, warning that international support for Ukraine's defense forces should not weaken as diplomatic negotiations continue.
He urged European countries to deliver interceptors for Patriot air defense systems that they had already agreed to supply.
In Russia's Bryansk region, a Ukrainian drone struck a minibus operated by an agricultural company in the village of Borshchovo, killing two people and leaving two others seriously injured, regional head Yegor Kovalchuk said.
Meanwhile, a large-scale overnight drone attack in Belgorod killed one person and injured 14 others, according to regional Governor Alexander Shuvaev, who shared the information on the Russian social media platform Max.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Telegram that Russian shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region the previous evening killed four people and wounded 22.
Zelenskyy also reported that Russia had launched approximately 1,600 guided aerial bombs, 48 missiles of different types, including ballistic missiles, and nearly 2,300 attack drones against Ukraine over the past week.
"This is how Russia responds to diplomacy and de-isolation," he said, warning that international support for Ukraine's defense forces should not weaken as diplomatic negotiations continue.
He urged European countries to deliver interceptors for Patriot air defense systems that they had already agreed to supply.
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