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Gunmen Wound Three Civilians in Attack in Northern Syria

Gunmen Wound Three Civilians in Attack in Northern Syria


Date: 2026-10-26 02:38:32

(MENAFN) Three civilians were injured Sunday after unidentified armed men opened fire on their vehicle in the northern countryside of Syria's Aleppo province, according to reports.

The shooting occurred near the town of Fafin, as reported by local media.

Syrian authorities have yet to issue an immediate statement regarding the incident or identify those responsible for the attack.

The Syrian government continues efforts to reinforce security and stability throughout the country while pursuing armed groups amid ongoing challenges, including intermittent attacks.

These measures have been pursued since the fall of Bashar Assad's regime on Dec. 8, 2024.

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