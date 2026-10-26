Iran Says Air Defenses Destroy US Drone Over Southern Port City
(MENAFN) Iran's military announced Sunday that its air defense units had shot down a US Lucas-type drone over Bandar Abbas, a port city in southern Iran, according to reports.
The military's public relations department said the unmanned aircraft was destroyed "by the fire of the Air Defense Force's systems, under the country's integrated air defense network," according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.
The reported incident followed remarks by US President Donald Trump on Saturday that Washington could launch an attack against Iran as early as Sunday or reach a "big, beautiful" agreement with Tehran. The statements came amid reports that the US president was weighing the possibility of renewed military action against the country.
The confrontation between Washington and Tehran began in late February with US-Israeli strikes against Iran, sparking a broader regional conflict. Despite a ceasefire and an agreement to finalize a peace deal, the conflict remains unresolved.
The military's public relations department said the unmanned aircraft was destroyed "by the fire of the Air Defense Force's systems, under the country's integrated air defense network," according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.
The reported incident followed remarks by US President Donald Trump on Saturday that Washington could launch an attack against Iran as early as Sunday or reach a "big, beautiful" agreement with Tehran. The statements came amid reports that the US president was weighing the possibility of renewed military action against the country.
The confrontation between Washington and Tehran began in late February with US-Israeli strikes against Iran, sparking a broader regional conflict. Despite a ceasefire and an agreement to finalize a peace deal, the conflict remains unresolved.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment