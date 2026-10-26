Kim Jong Un Pledges to Deepen North Korea’s Historic Partnership with China
(MENAFN) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un returned from a visit to the Chinese border city of Dandong, reaffirming his commitment to strengthening bilateral relations described as "forged in blood," according to reports from state media on Sunday.
During his visit on Saturday, Kim toured the Memorial Hall of the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea, according to reports.
Kim traveled to Dandong for a one-day visit using a newly constructed bridge connecting the two countries. He also met with Wang Huning, China's fourth-highest-ranking official, who chairs the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.
Several senior North Korean officials accompanied Kim, including his sister, Kim Yo-jong, and Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and other high-ranking Chinese officials also attended the visit, according to reports.
The trip represented Kim's first visit to China since September 2025, when he traveled to Beijing to attend events commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. During that visit, he also held discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The latest trip marked Kim's sixth visit to China since he assumed power in 2011.
During his visit on Saturday, Kim toured the Memorial Hall of the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea, according to reports.
Kim traveled to Dandong for a one-day visit using a newly constructed bridge connecting the two countries. He also met with Wang Huning, China's fourth-highest-ranking official, who chairs the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.
Several senior North Korean officials accompanied Kim, including his sister, Kim Yo-jong, and Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and other high-ranking Chinese officials also attended the visit, according to reports.
The trip represented Kim's first visit to China since September 2025, when he traveled to Beijing to attend events commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. During that visit, he also held discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The latest trip marked Kim's sixth visit to China since he assumed power in 2011.
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