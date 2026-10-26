Obama Endorses El-Sayed in Michigan Senate Race Amid Identity Attacks
(MENAFN) Former US President Barack Obama endorsed Democratic Senate hopeful Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan on Saturday, defending the candidate against criticism targeting his Muslim background, while President Donald Trump played down the number of people attending the campaign event.
Obama addressed more than 4,300 supporters at Cass Technical High School in Detroit, where he backed El-Sayed as he competes against Republican Mike Rogers in a closely fought Senate contest ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm elections.
"Abdul is fighting for change, real change, change that will bring an end to this war," Obama said, referring to the US conflict with Iran.
The former president also highlighted El-Sayed's plans to curb the role of money in politics and make affordable healthcare more accessible.
Obama said the candidate would "finish the job we started" with the Affordable Care Act, which became law in 2010.
He also pushed back against Republican criticism questioning El-Sayed's religious identity and alleging links to the Muslim Brotherhood.
Drawing comparisons with the accusations he faced during his own presidential campaigns in 2007 and 2011, Obama recalled how similar false claims had previously been directed at him.
"We have seen this movie before. I starred in it," Obama said.
Obama addressed more than 4,300 supporters at Cass Technical High School in Detroit, where he backed El-Sayed as he competes against Republican Mike Rogers in a closely fought Senate contest ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm elections.
"Abdul is fighting for change, real change, change that will bring an end to this war," Obama said, referring to the US conflict with Iran.
The former president also highlighted El-Sayed's plans to curb the role of money in politics and make affordable healthcare more accessible.
Obama said the candidate would "finish the job we started" with the Affordable Care Act, which became law in 2010.
He also pushed back against Republican criticism questioning El-Sayed's religious identity and alleging links to the Muslim Brotherhood.
Drawing comparisons with the accusations he faced during his own presidential campaigns in 2007 and 2011, Obama recalled how similar false claims had previously been directed at him.
"We have seen this movie before. I starred in it," Obama said.
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