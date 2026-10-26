Bukele Rejects Reports Linking Haiti Remains to Missing Salvadoran Crew
(MENAFN) El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele said Saturday that human remains recovered by a nongovernmental organization in Haiti were not those of four Salvadoran military aviation technicians who disappeared following a gang ambush, disputing media reports about their possible recovery.
"They are not our men," Bukele wrote on the US social media platform X. He explained that the remains included those of a child, a man significantly taller than the missing technicians and an individual wearing part of a foreign military uniform. He also noted that identification documents and military uniforms belonging to other countries had been discovered.
Earlier Saturday, reports citing two individuals familiar with the international security mission indicated that four bodies believed to belong to the missing Salvadoran personnel had been found on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince. However, another source said the bodies had suffered severe burns and would require autopsies to establish their identities.
Scott Reece, a former US State Department security official who leads the humanitarian organization Hero Client Rescue, said his team recovered the remains and transported them to the international airport, where they were to be handed over to a Salvadoran military team.
"We were called as a neutral humanitarian medical team to go pick up the remains," Reece said.
"They are not our men," Bukele wrote on the US social media platform X. He explained that the remains included those of a child, a man significantly taller than the missing technicians and an individual wearing part of a foreign military uniform. He also noted that identification documents and military uniforms belonging to other countries had been discovered.
Earlier Saturday, reports citing two individuals familiar with the international security mission indicated that four bodies believed to belong to the missing Salvadoran personnel had been found on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince. However, another source said the bodies had suffered severe burns and would require autopsies to establish their identities.
Scott Reece, a former US State Department security official who leads the humanitarian organization Hero Client Rescue, said his team recovered the remains and transported them to the international airport, where they were to be handed over to a Salvadoran military team.
"We were called as a neutral humanitarian medical team to go pick up the remains," Reece said.
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