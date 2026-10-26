Azerbaijan, UK Discuss Strategic Economic Partnership, Investment Ties
This was reported by Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov on his“X” account.
“During our working visit to the United Kingdom, we met with Varun Chandra, the Prime Minister's Special Adviser on Business and Investment. We discussed opportunities to advance Azerbaijan–UK economic relations toward a strategic partnership, promote mutual investment, and expand cooperation in the nonoil-gas sector.
The exchange covered prospects for joint initiatives in industry, energy, trade, financial services, and investment, as well as opportunities to attract British companies and institutional investors to projects in Azerbaijan. We also highlighted the importance of strengthening direct ties between the business communities of our countries and leveraging British expertise, technologies, and financial capabilities to support new investment projects,” the post reads.
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