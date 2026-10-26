Rome Protesters Clash with Police During March Toward PM’s Office
(MENAFN) Clashes erupted between demonstrators and police in Rome on Saturday as protesters attempted to reach the prime minister’s office, with security heightened across Italy following violent demonstrations the previous weekend.
Authorities reinforced security arrangements in several cities ahead of the planned rallies. However, confrontations still broke out between protesters and law enforcement in parts of the capital as tensions mounted.
Multiple groups organized demonstrations in Rome throughout the day. Far-right activists gathered in the morning to protest unrest that occurred during demonstrations in Milan the previous weekend.
Later, left-wing organizations and students staged a march opposing "war and imperialism."
Although the main procession concluded without incident, some young participants who departed from the march subsequently confronted security forces near the Colosseum. The situation remained under control after the students altered their route.
An unauthorized demonstration continued for a period at several locations around the ancient landmark. Some protesters also entered the Colosseum, where they chanted slogans.
After spending hours demonstrating in the city center, the protesters attempted to proceed toward the prime minister’s office during the evening. Their march was halted by a police barricade near Santa Susanna Square.
Authorities reinforced security arrangements in several cities ahead of the planned rallies. However, confrontations still broke out between protesters and law enforcement in parts of the capital as tensions mounted.
Multiple groups organized demonstrations in Rome throughout the day. Far-right activists gathered in the morning to protest unrest that occurred during demonstrations in Milan the previous weekend.
Later, left-wing organizations and students staged a march opposing "war and imperialism."
Although the main procession concluded without incident, some young participants who departed from the march subsequently confronted security forces near the Colosseum. The situation remained under control after the students altered their route.
An unauthorized demonstration continued for a period at several locations around the ancient landmark. Some protesters also entered the Colosseum, where they chanted slogans.
After spending hours demonstrating in the city center, the protesters attempted to proceed toward the prime minister’s office during the evening. Their march was halted by a police barricade near Santa Susanna Square.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment