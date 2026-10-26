Travel Trends Summit V3: Beyond AI Brings Global Travel Leaders Together To Explore The Future Of The Industry

Travel Trends Summit V3

Free virtual summit Oct 28–29 featuring Microsoft, Brand USA, Phocuswright, Fora and Amex GBT, exploring AI, technology, distribution, marketing and leadership

- Dan ChristianTORONTO, ON, CANADA, October 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As AI transforms how travelers discover and book trips, travel businesses face new challenges around customer acquisition, brand visibility, distribution and growth.Travel Trends Summit V3 returns October 28–29, 2026, as a free virtual event themed“Beyond AI."“AI is quickly becoming the foundation of how travel is built and distributed, and companies that don't rebuild around it will fall behind. But AI-first doesn't mean human-last. Day 1 is about becoming AI-native across technology and distribution. Day 2 is about the places people remain irreplaceable: the brands travelers trust and the leaders who build teams worth following,” said Dan Christian, founder and host of the Travel Trends Podcast.Day 1: Beyond the Hype – The New Travel StackDay one covers technology and distribution, including Phocuswright research, AI, discovery and booking.TourRadar CEO Travis Pittman examines converting AI recommendations into bookings in“Readable, Believable, Bookable: What Every Travel Company Needs to Get Right, However Travelers Book.”“AI can already plan two weeks in Peru in seconds, but nobody spends $3,000 on a guess. Whatever you sell, a hotel night or a two-week tour, it now has to be readable, believable and bookable, however the traveler finds it. Most of the industry can sell the pieces, but almost nobody can yet book the whole trip end to end and keep it together when plans change, and that last mile, for travel agents and AI agents alike, is where travel will be won.”Other sessions feature Railbookers, Travelweek, Host Agency Reviews, Tripian, Nezasa and Bókun.Fora Co-Founder and CTO/CPO Jake Peters joins Dan Christian for“Humans in the Loop: Empowering Travel Entrepreneurs with AI.”"In just three months since launching, Via, our integrated AI agent for Fora advisors, has transformed how many of our advisors are working. We're in a new era where building at the pace of AI innovation is a requirement, and where designing the future of travel technology means creating the AI tools that empower human expertise."Day 2: Beyond the Tools – The Human AdvantageDay two explores marketing, brands, communities, investment and leadership.Propellic CEO Brennen Bliss explores AI-powered discovery in“The Post-Search Marketer: Winning Attention When AI Chooses for the Traveler.”“SEO isn't going away, but ranking on page one doesn't guarantee you're in the conversation anymore. When a traveler asks ChatGPT or Google to plan a trip, only a few brands get named in the answer, and they're the ones with specific, useful content and a strong reputation across reviews, press and forums. Travel brands should check right now whether AI is recommending them, because in a lot of categories it's already recommending a competitor.”Marketing speakers include WeRoad, Travel Massive, the Adventure Travel Trade Association, and Intrepid.Leadership speakers represent Thayer Ventures, G Adventures, Forbes Travel Guide, Microsoft and Deloitte Consulting.Janette Roush, SVP, Innovation & Chief AI Officer at Brand USA, moderates“Beyond AI: Who Owns the Future of Travel? What Will Define the Next Year?” with Amber Halliday, Christian Watts and Jeff Casullo.“Muse and Instinct are pointing at the future of agentic travel planning, but the ability of these personal AI agents to research pricing and complete bookings is limited today. We'll learn over the next year which travel companies will let the traveler's own agent in, and what it costs the ones that keep it out.”TravelAI, Arival and Lonely Planet join the closing panel.“The way travelers discover and plan trips has shifted dramatically but human connection and expertise remain fundamental to the trust that moves a traveler from interest to booking. This means providing reliable information from an authentic, on-the-ground source is our most valuable resource. Finding the right balance between evolving with emerging technologies while also bringing forth travel expertise that has been tried and tested with on-the-ground human experience is one of the most exciting opportunities for our industry,” says Susan DeBottis, VP and GM, Lonely Planet.These sessions represent a selection from the wider two-day program.Journalists covering travel, hospitality, technology, marketing and business are invited to register free of charge and explore the conversations most relevant to their coverage.Register for FREE and join us October 28-29 for two days of conversations shaping the future of global travel: Register here.###About Travel Trends PodcastThe Travel Trends Podcast is the #1 B2B travel podcast and your ultimate guide to exploring the evolving travel industry. Hosted by travel industry executive Dan Christian, the show uncovers the latest trends, innovations, and compelling stories shaping the way we explore the globe. Learn more at traveltrendspodcast

Katherine Watts

Travel Trends Podcast

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Travel Trends Summit V3: Beyond AI Brings Global Travel Leaders Together to Explore the Future of the Industry News Provided By Travel Trends Podcast October 26, 2026, 06:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.