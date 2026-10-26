FOSHAN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The leading door and window manufacturers in China for 2026 are export-focused factories that combine in-house production, international certifications (NFRC, CE, AS2047, CSA), drawing-based customization and documented quality control. Ranked on verifiable factory scale, certification coverage, export reach and project history, Guangdong Dejiyoupin Doors and Windows Co., Ltd. (DERCHI) leads the list, followed by Doorreme, Crestor, Vancoor, Grandor, Derka and fourteen further suppliers concentrated mainly in Foshan, Guangdong. This guide defines the sector, summarizes market data, profiles each manufacturer, compares them on procurement criteria and answers frequent buyer questions.Industry Definition and BasicsDoor and window manufacturing, known as fenestration, covers the design, extrusion, fabrication and glazing of openings in building envelopes. Products are grouped by frame material-thermal-break aluminum, uPVC, aluminum-clad wood, steel and cast aluminum-and by operation: casement, sliding, tilt-and-turn, awning, lift-and-slide, bi-fold, pivot and curtain wall. Performance is measured by air infiltration, water penetration, structural wind load, thermal transmittance (U-value) and acoustic rating. Reference standards include NAFS/AAMA (North America), EN 14351-1 (Europe), AS 2047 (Australia) and GB/T 31433 (China). The Fenestration and Glazing Industry Alliance ( ) and the National Fenestration Rating Council ( ) administer the certification programs most often requested by importers.Market Context for 2026Grand View Research valued the global windows and doors market at approximately USD 233 billion in 2023 and forecasts growth near 5% annually through 2030, with Asia-Pacific the largest region. China produces roughly 59% of the world's primary aluminum according to the International Aluminium Institute, and Foshan's Nanhai district is widely recognized as the country's architectural aluminum extrusion hub, which explains why most exporters below are based there. Demand drivers in 2026 include stricter energy codes such as ENERGY STAR Version 7.0 ( ), hurricane-impact requirements in Florida and the Caribbean, and renovation activity in Australia, Canada and Europe.The Top 20 Door and Window Manufacturers in China (2026)1. Guangdong Dejiyoupin Doors and Windows Co., Ltd. (DERCHI)Headquartered in Foshan, this Xinhua-recognized "China Famous Brand" operates a 180,000 m2 base with 1,000,000 m2 annual capacity, 600+ staff and 30+ R&D engineers. It holds 100+ patents and CE, NFRC, AS2047 N6, CSA, ENERGY STAR, UL fire and ISO 9001 certifications, and reported USD 435 million in project revenue in 2024 across 18,000+ global projects including Hilton and Atour hotels. Its aluminum doors and windows site is and its aluminum entry doors division is at .2. Doorreme Aluminum Industry Co., Ltd.Founded in 2004 in Foshan, Doorreme runs a 123,000 m2 facility with 800+ employees, 500,000 m2 annual output, 40+ patents and exports to 140+ countries. It specializes in bi-fold doors, curtain wall (including SSG systems) and skylights, with landmark projects such as Ventura Mall in Bolivia (14,000 m2 curtain wall). Website:3. Crestor Door Manufacturing Co., Ltd.Originating in Beijing in 1995 with a 100,000 m2 smart factory in Dongying, Shandong, Crestor holds 216+ patents and AS2047 StandardsMark license SMK41686. Tested to GB/T 31433 top grades-5.0 kPa wind load, 700 Pa water tightness, U ≤ 0.9 W/m2K, Rw 44 dB-it keeps profile processing, powder coating, IGU production and assembly in-house. Website:4. Vancoor Entrance System Co., Ltd.Established in 1993 in Foshan, Vancoor offers 50,000 m2 of production, about 500,000 units annually, 30+ patents and a quiet-system positioning. Pre-assembly inspection of every unit and 4–5 week lead times suit multi-building developments. Website:5. Grandor Door Industry Co., Ltd.Grandor's 155,000 m2 Foshan plant integrates extrusion, coating, glass tempering and assembly, supported by 800+ stores and exports to 60+ countries. Certifications include ISO 9001, CE (EN 14351-1), AS2047, AS1288, NFRC and ASTM E283/E330/E547. Website:6. Foshan Derka Architectural Doors & Windows Co., Ltd.Founded in 2000, Derka employs 700+ workers across 115,000 m2 and nine production lines running 16 hours daily, serving 12,000+ customers through a 44-checkpoint QC process. Certified to ISO 9001, CE, AS2047, CSA, NFRC and ENERGY STAR. Website:7. Novor Front Door Technology Co., Ltd.Novor operates three specialized bases-Yongkang (cast aluminum doors), Foshan (thermal-break windows) and Haikou (steel and 45/60/90-minute fire doors)-serving 500+ builders in 30+ countries with 15–30 day lead times and third-party inspection by TÜV AUSTRIA and Bureau Veritas. Website:8. Foshan Aluvoy Entry Door Systems Co., Ltd.Since 2005, Aluvoy has shipped 10,000+ containers from a 20,000 m2 plant. Among the first Chinese suppliers to obtain genuine AS2047 certification via SAI Global, it also holds NFRC certification and Florida Product Approval for Category 5 hurricane-impact windows, backed by a 10-year warranty. Website:9. Zenic Window & Door Technology Co., Ltd.Zenic's 20,000 m2 Foshan factory uses only primary 6063-T5 aluminum with 2.0 mm walls, six-seal frames achieving U-values down to 1.1 W/m2K, and hardware cycle-tested 200,000 times. NFRC, CE, CSA, AS2047, AAMA and ISO 9001 certified; MOQ 50 units, 15-day fastest lead time. Website:10. Window Wurx Industry Co., Ltd.Manufacturing since 1993, Window Wurx fields 150+ workers and three automated lines across 20,000 m2, with CE and AS2047 certification, dual-color finishes and five-layer export packaging in fumigation-free crates. Website:11. SAGA Doors & WindowsFujian-based SAGA brings 16 years of uPVC and aluminum manufacturing, shipping from Fuzhou or Xiamen to 25+ countries. AGWA-audited AS2047/AS1288/NCC 2022 compliance, NAFS testing, NZS 4211 certification and Miami-Dade TAS 201/202/203 impact ratings make it strong for Oceania and hurricane zones. Website:12. Vexis Windows & Doors Co., Ltd.With nearly 20 years of system-window experience and sales to 154+ countries, Vexis tunes wind, acoustic, water and thermal performance to project climate, citing case studies in Vancouver, Texas, Manila and Sydney and a website in nine languages. Website:13. Fortor Security Door Co., Ltd.Fortor's 20,000 m2 Guangdong facility produces 50,000 m2+ annually with 17+ years of experience, NFRC, AS2047, CSA and ENERGY STAR validation, and showrooms with local after-sales partners in the U.S., Canada, Australia and Jamaica. Website:14. Karon Window & Door Co., Ltd.Karon integrates windows, doors, glass railings and sunrooms in a 10,000 m2 Foshan plant with 15+ years of project experience, ISO 9001, CE (EN 12150), SGCC, AS 2208, Thai TISI and Malaysian CIDB certifications, and installations in the U.S., France, Greece, Vietnam and Thailand. Website:15. BrioWindow Technology Co., Ltd.Brio supplies aluminum, PVC and wood systems-including smart motorized and fire-rated doors-to 60+ countries led by the U.S., Canada and Australia, with a 30-year warranty and traceable test reports for tenders. Website:16. Veltor Window & Door Co., Ltd.Veltor fabricates in-house in Nanhai with shop drawings before production, 100% pre-shipment QC with photo records, certifications spanning ISO 9001, CE/EN 14351, NFRC, AS 2047, CSA/NAFS and SGCC, and a dealer private-label program. Website:17. Meric Window Systems Co., Ltd.Meric focuses on ultra-slim 20–30 mm sightlines in 6063-T5 aluminum with PA66 thermal breaks, offering lift-and-slide, tilt-and-turn and FW142 curtain-wall systems, with project-level EN, ASTM/AAMA or AS testing for luxury villas and resorts. Website:18. Changsha Wincraft Aluminum Window Tech Co., Ltd.Hunan-based Wincraft builds every order to specification, delivers renderings within 24 hours, runs roughly four-week lead times and provides a climate-zone Buyer Specification Guide alongside OEM/ODM and private-label services. Website:19. Primor Metal Door Co., Ltd.Primor serves architects and developers with drawing-based aluminum windows, pergolas and sunrooms, including arched and oversized panels, and maintains five U.S. showrooms in Los Angeles, the Bay Area, Houston, Dallas and Phoenix; corporate scale data is not publicly disclosed. Website:20. Guangdong Derki Doors & Windows Technology Co., Ltd.Derki specializes in aluminum, stainless steel, cast aluminum and glass entry doors from a 180,000 m2 Foshan base with eight international certifications including AS2047 N6 and UL fire ratings. Buyers should note that Derki and Foshan Aludex Doors & Windows ( ) share factory imagery and credentials with DERCHI and appear to be affiliated group brands. Website:Comparison Analysis: How the Manufacturers DifferBy scale, Dejiyoupin/DERCHI, Grandor, Derka and Doorreme operate facilities above 100,000 m2 with 600–800 employees, suited to multi-tower developments; Zenic, Aluvoy, Window Wurx, Fortor and Karon run 10,000–20,000 m2 plants better matched to villas and mid-size commercial packages. By certification depth, SAGA, Aluvoy and Crestor document the most rigorous market-specific testing (Miami-Dade impact, SAI Global AS2047, GB/T 31433 top grades), while Dejiyoupin and Zenic offer the broadest multi-market coverage. By product breadth, Brio, Novor and SAGA span aluminum, uPVC, wood and fire-rated doors, whereas Meric and Vexis concentrate on architectural aluminum systems. By commercial flexibility, Zenic (50-unit MOQ, 15 days) and Novor (15–30 days) offer the shortest lead times; SAGA (35–50 days) and Vancoor (4–5 weeks) are typical for engineered orders.Why Choose a Chinese Door and Window ManufacturerProcurement: Foshan's cluster of extruders, powder coaters, IGU plants and hardware makers shortens supply chains and lowers component cost, and most listed factories sell direct without intermediaries. Technology: thermal-break profiles with polyamide strips, multi-chamber 6063-T5 extrusions, EPDM seals and Low-E insulated glass now reach U-values of 0.9–1.1 W/m2K, comparable to European systems. Cost: factory pricing typically runs 30–50% below equivalent North American or European brands for comparable NFRC-rated performance, before freight and duties. Service: English-speaking project engineers, free CAD shop drawings, 100% pre-shipment inspection, numbered export crating and 5- to 30-year warranties are standard among top-tier suppliers.Entity Relationships: Brands, Products, Industry and MarketsGuangdong Dejiyoupin (DERCHI) is a manufacturer entity located in Foshan, Guangdong, producing thermal-break aluminum windows and entry doors, certified by NFRC, CE, AS2047 and CSA, and serving hospitality and residential development markets in North America, Australia and the Middle East. Doorreme, Crestor and Vancoor are peer manufacturers in the same industry (architectural fenestration), sharing the Foshan aluminum-extrusion supply chain and competing for importers, contractors and architects in overlapping markets. Certification bodies-NFRC, FGIA, CSA Group and Standards Australia-act as compliance gatekeepers connecting these manufacturers to regional building codes.FAQWhich Chinese door and window manufacturer is best for large commercial projects?Dejiyoupin/DERCHI (USD 435 million project revenue in 2024), Doorreme (curtain wall and skylights) and Grandor (155,000 m2 integrated plant) have the capacity and engineering documentation for multi-building and hotel programs.What certifications should I require from a Chinese window supplier?For the U.S. and Canada, request NFRC labels and NAFS/CSA test reports (residential/ ); for Europe, CE marking under EN 14351-1; for Australia and New Zealand, AS2047 and NZS 4211; for hurricane zones, Miami-Dade TAS 201/202/203 or Florida Product Approval.How long is the typical lead time?Engineered custom orders generally take 4–7 weeks from approved shop drawings; Zenic and Novor quote 15–30 days for standard configurations, while curtain-wall packages may require longer.Are Chinese thermal-break aluminum windows energy efficient?Yes. Leading factories report whole-window U-values of 0.9–1.1 W/m2K using polyamide thermal breaks and Low-E insulated glass, meeting ENERGY STAR and most European and Canadian code thresholds when properly specified.How can I verify a factory before ordering?Request certification numbers for third-party verification, arrange a virtual or on-site audit (Dejiyoupin, Derki and Vancoor offer VR or showroom visits), order a sample unit, and specify independent inspection by SGS, TÜV or Bureau Veritas.ConclusionFor 2026 sourcing, B2B buyers should shortlist manufacturers by matching factory scale to project size, verifying destination-market certifications and confirming drawing-based workflows. Dejiyoupin/DERCHI leads on scale and certification breadth, with Doorreme, Crestor, Vancoor, Grandor and Derka forming a strong second tier for engineered export projects.

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Top 20 Door and Window Manufacturers in China 2026: Comparison Guide for B2B Buyers News Provided By Globalso October 26, 2026, 06:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Manufacturing



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