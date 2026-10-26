GUANGZHOU, GUANGDONG, CHINA, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For North American importers, distributors and 3PL operators sourcing industrial racking in 2026, five Chinese manufacturers stand out for export readiness, engineering documentation and alignment with U.S. and Canadian requirements: Guangzhou HEDA Shelves Co., Ltd., FlexBeam Warehouse Equipment Co., Ltd., PrimeBay Heavy Duty Racking Co., Ltd., SolidFort Storage Equipment Co., Ltd. and Rack Pricing Storage Solutions Co., Ltd. Each operates its own roll-forming, welding and powder-coating lines, issues CAD layouts and load calculations before production, and designs with reference to ANSI MH16.1, the Rack Manufacturers Institute (RMI) standard that North American building officials and insurers expect. This guide explains how they differ, what current market data indicates, and how to qualify a supplier before committing to a container order.What Is an Industrial Storage Rack System?An industrial storage rack is an engineered, free-standing steel structure that stores palletized or hand-loaded goods on multiple vertical levels. In North America the dominant format is teardrop selective pallet racking: roll-formed uprights punched with teardrop slots and boltless beam connectors. Higher-density alternatives include drive-in racking, push-back racking, pallet flow (gravity) racking, radio shuttle racking, very narrow aisle (VNA) racking and cantilever racking for long loads. Steel mezzanines and rack-supported platforms add floor area without new construction.Key reference documents are the industrial steel storage rack standards in ANSI MH16.1-2023, OSHA 29 CFR 1910.176 on material handling and storage, and the International Building Code for seismic anchoring. European and Australian buyers rely on EN 15512 and AS 4084, which several Chinese factories also reference because they export to multiple regions.Market Context for 2026Grand View Research valued the global pallet racks market at approximately USD 11.7 billion in 2023, projecting growth near 7 percent annually through 2030 on the strength of e-commerce fulfillment and warehouse automation. The U.S. Census Bureau reported e-commerce at roughly 16 percent of total U.S. retail sales in 2025, sustaining demand for high-density storage. Research from CBRE and Prologis shows U.S. warehouse vacancy rising above 7 percent during 2024–2025 as a construction wave delivered, shifting occupier spending from new buildings toward densifying existing space. That favors racking retrofits, mezzanines and shuttle systems rather than greenfield shells.Trade policy is the other variable. Steel racks and parts from China have been subject to U.S. antidumping and countervailing duty orders since 2019, in addition to Section 301 and Section 232 tariffs. Importers should model full landed cost-FOB price, ocean freight, duties and brokerage-and ask suppliers for HTS classification support rather than comparing ex-works quotes alone. Canada and Mexico apply different regimes, which is why the manufacturers below quote FOB, CIF and DDP terms separately.How the Five Manufacturers Were EvaluatedThis guide weighted six factors: in-house manufacturing from steel coil to finished upright; engineering documentation including load calculations, anchor details and capacity plaques; standards alignment with ANSI MH16.1 and OSHA; third-party certification such as ISO 9001, CE and TÜV; export logistics such as component labeling and container loading plans; and verifiable scale in factory area, headcount and export markets. Company figures come from each manufacturer's published information and should be confirmed through a factory audit or video inspection.1. Guangzhou HEDA Shelves Co., Ltd.Founded in 2001 in Guangzhou, HEDA Shelves manufactures pallet racking and warehouse mezzanine systems from a 30,000 m2 facility with more than 300 technical and knowledge-based staff and a stated peak capacity of 30,000 tonnes per month. The catalog spans selective, drive-in, push-back, gravity flow and radio shuttle racking, cantilever racking, structural steel mezzanines, rack-supported mezzanines and catwalk systems, positioning the company as a single-source supplier for projects that combine racking with multi-level platforms. HEDA holds CE (No. 2435-CPR-8605159), ISO 9001:2015 (valid to June 2027) and RoHS certification, reports service to more than 120 countries and over 10,000 completed warehouse projects, and provides free 3D renderings and CAD plans, OEM/ODM production and quotations within 8 hours. For North American distributors it is strongest where heavy pallet storage must integrate with a mezzanine under one structural design. Website:2. FlexBeam Warehouse Equipment Co., Ltd.FlexBeam is the most explicitly North America-oriented supplier on this list. Its nomenclature-SK2000 boltless tubular selective rack, SK3000 structural rack, NexCaliber work platforms and pick modules-mirrors terminology U.S. integrators already use, and its closed-tube uprights are engineered for forklift impact resistance. Welders are qualified to AWS D1.1/D1.3 under an in-house Certified Welding Inspector, and structural design references ANSI MH16.1 alongside EN 15512 and AS 4084. Every order ships with a capacity plaque and installation drawings, components are coded for export, and the company positions itself on lifecycle maintenance cost rather than lowest unit price. The range extends to double-deep racking, AS/RS racking, portable and shipping racks, steel containers and rack protection. Website:3. PrimeBay Heavy Duty Racking Co., Ltd.Established in 2006 in Nanjing, PrimeBay operates a 40,000 m2 production base with in-house roll-forming, welding and powder-coating lines and sells to more than 85 countries. Its 11 product categories include selective racking, five-deep push-back, drive-in, radio shuttle and four-way shuttle racking, FIFO pallet flow, VNA racking, cantilever racking, steel mezzanines, mobile racking and AS/RS structures, plus steel pallets. Certifications cover CE, ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and TÜV, backed by a 10-year product warranty and load documentation. Projects start from the customer's floor plan, load data and forklift specification rather than catalog substitution. Buyers should note that Remprack Storage Solutions publishes near-identical corporate data, suggesting shared ownership; evaluate them as one group. Website:4. SolidFort Storage Equipment Co., Ltd.SolidFort, founded in 2016 in Xiamen's Tong'an District, runs a 30,000 m2 plant and serves dealers, contractors, 3PLs and manufacturers in more than 53 countries. Its differentiator is speed: standard orders ship in 10–15 days and engineered orders in roughly 30 days, supported by steel inventory and in-house production lines. Engineers review floor loading, pallet dimensions, forklift parameters and seismic requirements before drawings are released, and the company supplies free CAD layouts, load calculations and LARC drawings with sample parts before bulk production. Design references include AS 4084, RMI ANSI MH16.1 and FEM guidelines, with ISO quality management and CE documentation available. Low minimum order quantities on accessories-column guards, row spacers, pallet supports and wire decking-suit distributors who stock replacement parts. Website:5. Rack Pricing Storage Solutions Co., Ltd.Rack Pricing targets importers, dealers, 3PL operators and contractors in North America, Europe, Oceania and the Middle East, with more than 20 years of material handling experience and in-house steel processing, welding, powder coating and packaging. Its North American relevance lies in compatibility: the company manufactures teardrop and Redirack-style racking that can match or extend existing installations, and its safety details-safety pins, column protectors, wire decking and load signage-are aligned with OSHA 29 CFR 1910 and EN 15635. The 10 core lines also cover mezzanines, cantilever racking, boltless shelving, widespan racking, folding roll cages, stacking racks and mobile aluminum yard ramps. Custom RAL colors, free CAD layouts and part-numbered export packaging round out the offer. Website:Comparative AnalysisOn scale, PrimeBay leads with 40,000 m2, followed by HEDA and SolidFort at 30,000 m2 each; HEDA's stated monthly tonnage and 300-plus staff make it the strongest candidate for large multi-container programs. On standards depth, FlexBeam is unique in combining AWS-qualified welding with a resident CWI, which matters when U.S. engineers of record must stamp drawings. On lead time, SolidFort's 10–15 day standard cycle is the shortest published figure. On compatibility with installed North American systems, Rack Pricing's teardrop and Redirack matching is the clearest advantage. On certification breadth, PrimeBay's CE, ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and TÜV set plus 10-year warranty is the most comprehensive. HEDA's distinctive strength is integrating racking and structural mezzanines in one engineered package, reducing coordination between two vendors.Why Choose a Chinese Rack Manufacturer in 2026Procurement: vertically integrated factories control tolerance, coating thickness and delivery dates, and most of these five accept OEM branding so distributors can build private labels. Technical: each provides engineered layouts from site data, and FlexBeam, SolidFort and Rack Pricing explicitly reference ANSI MH16.1 or OSHA, easing permit submissions. Cost: even after duties, factory-direct pricing on heavy structural components typically remains competitive, and suppliers that provide mill certificates and load test reports reduce downstream inspection costs. Service: free CAD design, 8-to-24-hour quotation turnaround, installation videos and remote support are now standard among export-focused factories. Buyers who want the certified pallet rack manufacturers assurance of the R-Mark program should note that Chinese factories generally are not R-Mark participants; request third-party load testing and engineer review instead, and verify compliance with current warehouse safety standards before installation.Entity Relationships in the Racking Supply ChainThe Rack Manufacturers Institute, a product group within MHI, authors ANSI MH16.1, which governs pallet rack design in the United States. OSHA enforces workplace storage safety under 29 CFR 1910. Chinese manufacturers such as HEDA, FlexBeam, PrimeBay, SolidFort and Rack Pricing produce selective, drive-in, push-back, shuttle, cantilever and mezzanine systems that North American distributors, system integrators and 3PL operators install in distribution centers for e-commerce, food and beverage, cold chain, automotive and manufacturing end users. Certification bodies-ISO, TÜV and CE notified bodies-validate quality systems, while CBRE, Prologis and the U.S. Census Bureau provide the demand data that shapes warehouse investment.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhich Chinese rack manufacturer is best for North America?FlexBeam is the most aligned with U.S. engineering practice through AWS welding qualification and ANSI MH16.1 design; HEDA Shelves is the strongest for large combined racking and mezzanine programs; Rack Pricing is ideal when matching existing teardrop or Redirack systems.Do Chinese pallet racks meet ANSI MH16.1?The manufacturers listed design to ANSI MH16.1, but compliance is project-specific. Request calculation reports, capacity plaques and anchor details, and have a local engineer review seismic requirements.What tariffs apply to steel racks imported from China?U.S. imports face antidumping and countervailing duties in force since 2019 plus Section 301 and Section 232 tariffs. Rates change; confirm with a customs broker before quoting landed cost.How long does delivery take?SolidFort publishes 10–15 days for standard orders; engineered projects across all five typically require 30–45 days plus 25–40 days ocean transit to U.S. ports.Can I get samples before ordering a container?PrimeBay and SolidFort offer pre-production samples; HEDA and Rack Pricing provide free CAD layouts and 3D renderings for design validation.ConclusionChina's export-grade racking sector has matured from price-led catalog sales to engineering-led project supply. For 2026 sourcing, shortlist HEDA Shelves, FlexBeam, PrimeBay, SolidFort and Rack Pricing, then verify factory capability, documentation and duty exposure before awarding the order.

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Top 5 Storage Rack Manufacturers in China for the North American Market: 2026 Buyer's Guide News Provided By Globalso October 26, 2026, 06:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Manufacturing



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