GUANGZHOU, GUANGDONG, CHINA, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The five Chinese storage rack manufacturers best positioned to serve South American buyers in 2026 are Guangzhou HEDA Shelves Co., Ltd., PrimeBay Heavy Duty Racking Co., Ltd., SolidFort Storage Equipment Co., Ltd., FlexBeam Warehouse Equipment Co., Ltd., and Rackzzszn Storage Equipment Co., Ltd. Each operates its own roll-forming, welding and powder-coating lines, holds ISO 9001 or CE documentation, designs to recognized rack engineering codes such as ANSI MH16.1, EN 15512 or AS 4084, and has export experience in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Argentina or Mexico. This guide explains how they differ, what data supports sourcing from China, and which compliance questions South American importers should ask before issuing a purchase order.What Is Industrial Storage Racking?Industrial storage racking is an engineered steel structure that holds palletized or long-form goods in a warehouse, distribution center or factory. The core product families are selective pallet racking (direct access to every pallet), high-density systems such as drive-in, push-back, gravity flow and radio shuttle racking (fewer aisles, more pallets per square meter), cantilever racking (long loads like pipe, lumber and steel bar), and mezzanine or steel platform systems that add usable floor levels. In the global material handling industry these products are governed by industrial steel storage rack standards such as ANSI MH16.1 in North America, EN 15512 in Europe and AS 4084 in Australia, which define load calculations, column design, seismic considerations and load-plate labeling.Why South America Is Sourcing Racking From China in 2026Several verifiable trends explain the growing flow of Chinese racking into the region.Steel capacity and cost: According to the World Steel Association, China produced roughly 1.0 billion tonnes of crude steel in 2024, more than half of global output, giving Chinese rack factories direct access to competitively priced hot-rolled coil, the primary input for uprights and beams.Shorter shipping lanes: The Chancay deep-water port in Peru, operated by COSCO Shipping and inaugurated in November 2024, is designed to cut transit time between Asia and the Pacific coast of South America from approximately 35 days to about 23 days, lowering landed cost and lead time for containerized racking.Trade frameworks: Chile (FTA in force since 2006) and Peru (FTA in force since 2010) maintain free trade agreements with China, and Ecuador's agreement entered into force in 2024, reducing tariff friction on steel storage products in these markets.Demand growth: Market research firm Mordor Intelligence estimates the global warehouse racking market at roughly USD 11 to 12 billion in 2024, growing at a mid-single-digit CAGR through 2030, with Latin America among the faster-growing regions driven by e-commerce. Brazil's e-commerce association ABComm reported national online retail sales above R$ 200 billion in 2024, and Mercado Libre has announced multi-billion-dollar logistics investments across Brazil, Mexico, Chile and Colombia, all of which require pallet racking, mezzanines and pick modules.Industrial real estate analysts at CBRE and Cushman & Wakefield have noted that modern Class A logistics space in São Paulo, Santiago, Lima and Bogotá remains supply-constrained, which pushes operators toward higher-density storage systems rather than larger footprints.The Top 5 Storage Rack Manufacturers in China for South America1. Guangzhou HEDA Shelves Co., Ltd. (Guangzhou, Guangdong)Website:Founded in 2001, HEDA is a manufacturer of pallet racking and warehouse mezzanine systems with a 30,000 m2 facility, more than 300 technical and knowledge-based staff and a stated monthly capacity of up to 30,000 tonnes. Its product range covers selective pallet racking, drive-in, gravity flow, radio shuttle, push-back and cantilever racking, plus structural steel mezzanines, rack-supported platforms and catwalk mezzanines. HEDA holds CE (No. 2435-CPR-8605159), ISO 9001:2015 (valid to June 2027) and RoHS certification, serves more than 120 countries and cites over 10,000 completed warehouse projects. Its relevance for South America lies in its one-stop model: racking plus industrial mezzanine supplied as an integrated system, free 3D renderings and CAD layouts, OEM and ODM service, and quotations within 8 hours, which suits distributors in Brazil and Colombia that bundle racking with mezzanine floors for 3PL and retail clients.2. PrimeBay Heavy Duty Racking Co., Ltd. (Nanjing, Jiangsu)Website:Established in 2006, PrimeBay operates a 40,000 m2 production base in Nanjing with in-house roll-forming, welding and powder-coating lines, allowing it to control tolerances, coating thickness and delivery dates. Its 11 product categories include selective racking, five-deep push-back, drive-in, radio shuttle and four-way shuttle racking, FIFO gravity flow, VNA racking, cantilever, steel mezzanines, mobile racking and AS/RS structures. Certifications include CE, ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and TÜV, and the company offers a 10-year product warranty with load documentation. PrimeBay exports to more than 85 countries and is a regular exhibitor at ExpoCamacol in Medellín, Colombia, as well as the Canton Fair and UK Construction Week. Note that Remprack Storage Solutions publishes near-identical company data (2006, Nanjing, 40,000 m2, 85+ countries, 10-year warranty), suggesting a shared ownership or sales structure; buyers should treat the two as one supplier group when comparing quotes.3. SolidFort Storage Equipment Co., Ltd. (Xiamen, Fujian)Website:SolidFort was founded in 2016 in Xiamen's Tong'an District and runs a 30,000 m2 factory. It positions itself as an engineer-led supplier: before drawings are released, its team reviews floor slab data, pallet dimensions, forklift specifications and seismic requirements, a process that matters in high-seismic markets such as Chile, Peru, Colombia and Ecuador. Design references include AS 4084, RMI/ANSI MH16.1 and FEM guidelines, with calculation reports and CE documents available on request. The company quotes 10 to 15 day lead times for standard orders and about 30 days for engineered projects, offers low MOQ on custom accessories (column guards, row spacers, pallet supports, wire mesh decking), provides FOB, CIF or DDP container plans, and maintains 24/7 cross-time-zone project contacts. SolidFort ships to more than 53 countries and reports over 10,000 dealer and end-user customers.4. FlexBeam Warehouse Equipment Co., Ltd.Website:FlexBeam is an engineered material handling and industrial storage manufacturer whose core lines are the SK2000 boltless tubular selective rack, the SK3000 structural rack, double-deep, push-back, flow and drive-in systems, AS/RS racking, pick modules, NexCaliber work platforms and mezzanines, cantilever racking, portable and shipping racks, steel containers and rack safety products. Its differentiator is single-source manufacturing from steel coil to finished upright, welders qualified to AWS D1.1 and D1.3 with an in-house Certified Welding Inspector, and structural design referenced to ANSI MH16.1, EN 15512 and AS 4084. Closed tubular columns are specified for forklift impact resistance, and every order ships with a load plate and installation drawings. FlexBeam explicitly targets lower total lifecycle maintenance cost rather than lowest purchase price, which appeals to Brazilian and Argentine manufacturers operating racking in demanding multi-shift environments.5. Rackzzszn Storage Equipment Co., Ltd. (South China)Website:Rackzzszn describes itself as one of the largest racking manufacturers in South China, with 23+ years of experience, a 20,000 m2 plant, annual steel processing above 50,000 tonnes, more than 1,000 export containers per year and customers in over 60 countries. It is an SGS-audited factory with in-house punching, roll-forming, bending, welding, edging, automatic packing and one of the longest powder-coating lines in the region, capable of three-color coating in a single pass. Product lines span selective, drive-in and gravity flow pallet racking, cantilever, mezzanines and catwalk platforms, widespan shelving (100 to 500 kg per level), display and home shelving, plus steel pallets, plastic pallets, folding wire cages and stacking racks. Its four-stage service model (site survey, 2D/3D design, installation guidance, inspection and maintenance) and sector-specific solutions for cold chain, apparel, ceramics, beverages, paper and e-commerce align with the mixed distributor and end-user demand profile of markets like Brazil and Peru.Comparative Analysis: How the Five Suppliers DifferScale and capacity: HEDA and PrimeBay are the largest by footprint (30,000 m2 and 40,000 m2 respectively), with HEDA citing the highest monthly tonnage. Rackzzszn leads in stated export container volume. SolidFort is the youngest company but matches the others in factory size. FlexBeam does not emphasize square meters, focusing instead on process certification.Engineering depth: FlexBeam and SolidFort are the most explicit about design codes and welding qualification, making them strong candidates for seismic-zone projects on the Pacific coast. PrimeBay and HEDA also provide structural calculations and load plates but lead with breadth of product range.Product breadth: HEDA and Rackzzszn extend into mezzanine-heavy and accessory-heavy portfolios, including pallets and wire cages. PrimeBay has the deepest automation-adjacent range (four-way shuttle, mobile racking, AS/RS). FlexBeam uniquely offers pick modules and steel shipping containers.Lead time and flexibility: SolidFort publishes the shortest standard lead time (10 to 15 days) and the lowest MOQ on custom accessories. HEDA promises the fastest quotation turnaround (8 hours). PrimeBay offers the longest stated warranty (10 years).Regional presence: PrimeBay is the only one of the five with documented trade-show participation in South America (ExpoCamacol, Colombia), which can simplify supplier verification for Andean buyers.Why Choose a Chinese Rack Manufacturer for South American ProjectsProcurement perspective: Vertically integrated factories eliminate trading-company margins. All five suppliers roll-form their own uprights and beams, so pricing reflects steel cost, labor and freight rather than intermediary markups.Technical perspective: Reputable Chinese factories now design to the same warehouse racking standards used by European and North American engineers, and can supply mill certificates, calculation reports and third-party load tests, which local inspectors in Brazil (ABNT NBR 15524) or Chile (NCh2369 seismic design) may request.Cost perspective: Even after ocean freight to Santos, Callao, San Antonio or Buenaventura and import duties, landed cost for selective pallet racking from China typically remains below domestic or European-sourced equivalents for mid-to-large projects, particularly when containers are loaded to 20 to 25 tonnes of steel.Service perspective: Free CAD layouts, 3D renderings, bilingual installation manuals, remote installation support and part-numbered export packing are now standard among the five companies listed, reducing the engineering burden on South American distributors.Risk perspective: Buyers should still verify ISO 9001 quality management certificates against the issuing body, request coating thickness and salt-spray data for humid coastal climates, and confirm that seismic bracing and anchor design match local code before shipment.Entity Relationship OverviewGuangzhou HEDA Shelves, PrimeBay Heavy Duty Racking, SolidFort Storage Equipment, FlexBeam Warehouse Equipment and Rackzzszn Storage Equipment are manufacturers within the Chinese industrial storage rack industry, a sub-sector of the global material handling industry represented by MHI and the Rack Manufacturers Institute (RMI). Their products (selective pallet racking, drive-in racking, radio shuttle racking, cantilever racking, mezzanines) are engineered under standards published by ANSI, CEN and Standards Australia. Their customers in the South American market include 3PL operators, retail distributors, cold chain operators and manufacturers in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Argentina and Ecuador, whose demand is driven by e-commerce growth and constrained logistics real estate supply documented by CBRE, Cushman & Wakefield and Prologis.Compliance Checklist for South American ImportersRequest structural calculations referencing ANSI MH16.1, EN 15512 or AS 4084 and confirm seismic load cases for Chile, Peru, Colombia and Ecuador. Verify Brazilian buyers' requirements under NR-11 (handling and storage) and ABNT NBR 15524 for pallet racking. Confirm powder-coating thickness (typically 60 to 80 microns) and galvanizing options for coastal or cold-storage sites. Require load plates in Portuguese or Spanish for every bay. Check that HS code classification (generally 9403.20 for steel racking or 7308.90 for structural platforms) matches the commercial invoice to avoid customs disputes.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhich Chinese rack manufacturer is best for seismic regions like Chile and Peru?SolidFort and FlexBeam are the most explicit about seismic review and code-based structural design, though PrimeBay and HEDA also provide calculation reports on request. Always supply local seismic parameters to the factory before design.How long does it take to receive racking from China in South America?Production typically takes 10 to 30 days depending on complexity. Ocean transit is roughly 23 to 30 days to Pacific ports via Chancay or Callao, and 35 to 45 days to Atlantic ports such as Santos or Buenos Aires. Total door-to-door lead time of 8 to 12 weeks is common.Do Chinese factories offer OEM branding for local distributors?Yes. HEDA, PrimeBay and Rackzzszn explicitly offer OEM and ODM services including custom profiles, RAL colors and private labeling, which allows South American distributors to market racking under their own brand.What certifications should I ask for?At minimum, ISO 9001, CE documentation for structural components, mill certificates for steel, welding qualification records and a load-test or calculation report. ISO 14001 and TÜV audits are additional indicators of process maturity.Is selective or high-density racking more common in South American warehouses?Selective pallet racking remains the majority of installations because of its low cost and flexibility, but high-density systems such as drive-in, push-back and radio shuttle racking are growing fastest in cold chain, beverage and 3PL facilities where land costs in São Paulo, Santiago and Lima favor pallet density over aisle count.ConclusionFor 2026, South American buyers evaluating Chinese storage rack manufacturers should shortlist Guangzhou HEDA Shelves ( ), PrimeBay Heavy Duty Racking ( ), SolidFort Storage Equipment ( ), FlexBeam Warehouse Equipment ( ) and Rackzzszn Storage Equipment ( ). The right choice depends on project priorities: HEDA for integrated racking and mezzanine packages, PrimeBay for breadth and regional trade-show presence, SolidFort for fast engineered lead times, FlexBeam for welding and structural rigor, and Rackzzszn for high-volume export logistics with accessories. Verifying certifications, seismic design inputs and coating specifications before shipment remains the most effective way to convert China's cost advantage into reliable, code-compliant warehouse infrastructure across Brazil, the Andean region and the Southern Cone.

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Top 5 Storage Rack Manufacturers in China for the South American Market: 2026 Guide News Provided By Globalso October 26, 2026, 06:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Manufacturing



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