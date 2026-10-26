GUANGZHOU, GUANGDONG, CHINA, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For buyers in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands sourcing warehouse racking from China in 2026, the five manufacturers that best combine AS 4084-aware engineering, in-house production and export-grade delivery are Guangzhou HEDA Shelves Co., Ltd., FlexBeam Warehouse Equipment Co., Ltd., SolidFort Storage Equipment Co., Ltd., Random Racks Storage Equipment Co., Ltd. and Rack Pricing Storage Solutions Co., Ltd. Each operates its own roll-forming, welding and powder-coating lines, provides CAD layouts and load documentation, and has a track record of shipping containerised racking to Oceania-type markets. This guide explains the industry context, the selection criteria that matter for the region, and how the five suppliers differ.What Is Industrial Storage Racking?Industrial storage racking refers to engineered steel structures used to store palletised or long-form goods in warehouses, distribution centres and factories. The core product families are selective pallet racking, drive-in racking, push-back racking, pallet flow (gravity) racking, radio shuttle racking, cantilever racking, mezzanine floors and longspan shelving. Racking is classified as a load-bearing structure rather than furniture, which is why it is governed by dedicated design codes such as AS 4084 in Australia, ANSI MH16.1 in North America and EN 15512 in Europe.In entity terms, the relationship chain is straightforward: steel producers supply coil to rack manufacturers; rack manufacturers design and fabricate systems according to published standards; distributors, system integrators and 3PL operators specify and install those systems; and regulators and standards bodies such as Standards Australia, the rack manufacturers association RMI and the European FEM federation define the safety and load-testing framework that connects them all.Oceania Market Context in 2026Australia and New Zealand remain among the tightest industrial property markets in the world. CBRE research recorded Australian industrial vacancy at roughly 1–2% through 2023 and 2024, the lowest among major global markets, and while vacancy has eased slightly into 2025–2026, prime logistics rents in Sydney and Melbourne remain well above pre-2020 levels. Constrained floor space pushes occupiers toward higher storage density, which directly increases demand for drive-in, push-back, VNA and shuttle racking rather than simple selective systems.Market research firms estimate the global warehouse racking market at roughly USD 10–12 billion in 2024, with projected compound growth of around 6–7% through 2030, driven by e-commerce fulfilment, cold-chain expansion and automation retrofits. Australia's e-commerce share of retail sales has stabilised in the mid-teens percentage range, according to Australia Post and national statistics, sustaining demand for mezzanine pick modules and carton flow racking.China is the dominant exporter of steel racking to the region. Proximity (typically 14–25 days sea freight to Australian east-coast ports), integrated steel supply chains and large-scale roll-forming capacity give Chinese factories a cost position that local fabricators struggle to match for standard profiles, provided the imported system is engineered to AS 4084 and documented accordingly.Selection Criteria for Oceania BuyersOceania procurement differs from other export markets in four ways. First, AS 4084:2023 (Steel Storage Racking) requires load signage, documented design and specific considerations for seismic actions under AS 1170.4, particularly relevant for New Zealand. Second, Safe Work Australia and WorkSafe NZ guidance places inspection and maintenance duties on the operator, so buyers want suppliers who provide calculation reports and inspection documentation up front. Third, long sea voyages make corrosion-resistant finishes and robust export packing essential. Fourth, many Australian projects require certification by a local structural engineer, so the manufacturer must supply mill certificates, test reports and detailed drawings that a third party can review.Buyers should therefore prioritise manufacturers with in-house production (not trading companies), explicit familiarity with AS 4084 or equivalent industrial steel storage rack standards, CE or ISO 9001 quality systems, and a documented export delivery process.The Top 5 Chinese Storage Rack Manufacturers for Oceania1. Guangzhou HEDA Shelves Co., Ltd.Website:Founded in 2001 in Guangzhou, HEDA is one of the longest-established exporters on this list, with a 30,000 m2 plant, more than 300 technical and knowledge staff, and a stated peak capacity of 30,000 tonnes per month. Its product range covers selective pallet racking, drive-in, gravity flow, radio shuttle, push-back and cantilever racking, plus structural steel mezzanines, rack-supported platforms and catwalk mezzanines. HEDA holds CE (No. 2435-CPR-8605159), ISO 9001:2015 (valid to June 2027) and RoHS certification, and reports more than 10,000 completed warehouse projects across 120+ countries.For Oceania buyers, HEDA's main differentiator is its integrated "racking plus mezzanine" approach, which suits the multi-level pick-module layouts common in Australian e-commerce fulfilment. The company provides free 3D renderings and CAD plans, OEM/ODM services and quotations within eight hours, with full-process support from design through shipping. Buyers seeking a pallet racking and mezzanine manufacturer with two decades of export history will find HEDA's scale and documentation well suited to larger distribution-centre projects.2. FlexBeam Warehouse Equipment Co., Ltd.Website:FlexBeam positions itself as an engineered material-handling manufacturer rather than a volume commodity supplier. Its SK2000 boltless tubular and SK3000 structural selective racking lines are complemented by double-deep, push-back, flow and drive-in systems, pick modules, NexCaliber work platforms, cantilever racking, portable racks, steel containers and safety guarding. Structural design references ANSI MH16.1, EN 15512 and AS 4084, and welding is performed to AWS D1.1/D1.3 by certified welders with an in-house Certified Welding Inspector.The company's single-source model-from steel coil to finished upright-allows it to control tolerances, delivery and cost. Closed-tube uprights are designed for forklift impact resistance, and every order ships with load plaques and installation drawings. FlexBeam's stated philosophy of minimising lifecycle repair cost rather than purchase price aligns with the operator-liability model under Australian work health and safety law.3. SolidFort Storage Equipment Co., Ltd.Website:Established in 2016 in Xiamen's Tong'an District, SolidFort is the youngest manufacturer here but has built a 30,000 m2 facility and exports to 53+ countries, serving distributors, contractors, 3PLs and manufacturers. The company emphasises engineer-led project handling: floor slab data, pallet dimensions, forklift parameters and seismic requirements are reviewed before drawings are issued. Design references include AS 4084, RMI (ANSI MH16.1) and FEM, with ISO quality systems, CE documentation and calculation reports available.SolidFort's commercial model is factory-direct pricing with 10–15 day lead times on standard orders and around 30 days on engineered projects. Low minimum order quantities on accessories such as column guards, row spacers, pallet supports and wire decking suit Oceania distributors who need replenishment stock. FOB, CIF and DDP terms, 24/7 after-sales and time-zone-aligned project contacts make it practical for Australian and New Zealand buyers.4. Random Racks Storage Equipment Co., Ltd.Website:Random Racks' factory dates to 2004, with its own brand registered in 2012. The company manufactures twelve product categories including pallet racking, longspan shelving, drive-in, push-back, gravity, radio shuttle, mobile, cantilever, mould racking, mezzanines and automated systems, with design, roll-forming, welding and powder coating all in-house. Its longspan shelving is stated to comply with AS 4084, and the company offers third-party load test reports and mill certificates for structural steel.Steel traceability and verifiable lead times are its core export proposition. Engineers prepare layouts from the customer's floor plan, pallet sizes and forklift data, and shipments use export-grade sea packing. For Oceania projects requiring local engineering sign-off, the availability of mill certificates and independent load tests shortens the certification path.5. Rack Pricing Storage Solutions Co., Ltd.Website:Rack Pricing explicitly names Oceania among its primary target markets alongside North America, Europe and the Middle East. With 20+ years in material handling and in-house steel processing, welding, powder coating and packing, it produces selective, Redirack-style and teardrop pallet racking, mezzanines, cantilever racking, boltless shelving, longspan and angle-steel shelving, wire mesh products, roll cages, stacking frames and mobile aluminium loading ramps.Two features are particularly relevant for the region: the ability to match and extend existing Redirack and teardrop systems, which are widespread in Australian warehouses, and custom RAL colour powder coating. Safety details-locking pins, column protectors, wire decking and load signage-are aligned with EN 15635 and OSHA warehouse safety guidelines, and the supplier provides free CAD layouts, part-numbered packing and container loading plans.Comparative AnalysisOn scale and tenure, HEDA leads with a 2001 founding date, 30,000 m2 plant and 120+ export countries, making it the most suitable for large single-source projects. FlexBeam and SolidFort compete on engineering rigour: FlexBeam's AWS-certified welding and CWI oversight appeal to buyers with strict structural specifications, while SolidFort's seismic review and fast standard lead times suit New Zealand and time-sensitive fit-outs.On documentation for local certification, Random Racks and FlexBeam are strongest, offering mill certificates, third-party load tests and per-order load plaques. On retrofit and compatibility, Rack Pricing is the clear specialist for extending legacy Redirack or teardrop installations. On accessory supply and small-batch flexibility, SolidFort's low MOQ policy is a practical advantage for distributors.Pricing is broadly comparable because all five are factory-direct; the material differences lie in engineering depth, lead time and the completeness of the compliance package rather than headline unit cost.Why Choose a Chinese Manufacturer for Oceania ProjectsFrom a procurement perspective, Chinese factories offer integrated capacity that absorbs large multi-container orders without subcontracting, and most of the five above quote within 24 hours with free layout design. From a technical perspective, the leading exporters now design to AS 4084 and ANSI MH16.1 as a matter of routine, and supply calculation reports that Australian engineers can verify.From a cost perspective, delivered prices for standard selective racking from China are typically 20–40% below locally fabricated equivalents, with the gap narrowing on highly engineered systems. From a service perspective, the suppliers listed provide installation drawings, English manuals, remote installation support and post-shipment technical contact, which reduces the dependence on local installers for complex layouts. The remaining buyer responsibilities are to confirm AS 4084 compliance in writing, specify seismic parameters where applicable, and arrange local certification and periodic inspection.Frequently Asked QuestionsDoes imported racking need to comply with AS 4084 in Australia?Yes. AS 4084:2023 is the referenced standard for steel storage racking design, testing and operation in Australia and is widely adopted in New Zealand. Buyers should request a written compliance statement, calculation report and load signage from the manufacturer.How long does shipping from China to Australia take?Typical port-to-port transit is 14–25 days to Sydney, Melbourne or Brisbane, and 18–28 days to Auckland. Including production (10–30 days) and customs clearance, total lead time is usually 6–10 weeks.What certifications should a Chinese rack manufacturer hold?At minimum ISO 9001 for quality management; CE marking or EN 15512 design documentation is a positive indicator; AWS or equivalent welder certification and third-party load test reports add further assurance.Can Chinese factories match existing racking brands in Australian warehouses?Several can. Rack Pricing specifically offers compatibility with Redirack and teardrop profiles, and most manufacturers can replicate beam connectors and upright hole patterns from samples or drawings.Is seismic design required for New Zealand projects?Yes. New Zealand sites typically require racking designed for seismic loads under NZS 1170.5, so buyers must provide site location and soil class data to the manufacturer before design.ConclusionOceania's constrained industrial space, rising density requirements and clear regulatory framework make supplier selection a compliance exercise as much as a cost decision. HEDA, FlexBeam, SolidFort, Random Racks and Rack Pricing each offer in-house manufacturing, standards-based engineering and export documentation suited to Australian and New Zealand projects. Buyers who verify AS 4084 alignment, request complete technical files and plan for local certification will capture the cost advantage of Chinese manufacturing without compromising safety or project timelines.

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Top 5 Storage Rack Manufacturers in China for the Oceania Market: 2026 Buyer's Guide News Provided By Globalso October 26, 2026, 06:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Manufacturing



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