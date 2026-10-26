Worldtimer Expands Ultra-Rare Richard Mille Inventory Following Major Capital Deployment

Hong Kong luxury watch specialist expands holdings of new, unworn, and like-new pre-owned rare Richard Mille watches for international collectors and investors

- Henry Chan, Sales Director at Worldtimer LimitedMONG KOK, HONG KONG, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Worldtimer Limited, a Hong Kong-based luxury watch specialist and alternative asset dealer, has announced a significant expansion of its physical inventory of ultra-rare Richard Mille timepieces following a major capital deployment. The expansion strengthens the company's capacity to source and facilitate international transactions involving highly sought-after references, including seven-figure models rarely available through conventional retail channels.Operating from its flagship showroom in Mong Kok, Worldtimer specializes in acquiring, holding, and distributing high-value luxury watches for an international clientele. Its expanded inventory is available for immediate acquisition, with cross-border transactions serving collectors and buyers throughout the Asia-Pacific region, the United States, and other international markets.EXPANDING ACCESS TO RARE LUXURY TIMEPIECESThe announcement reflects Worldtimer's continued investment in the global market for collectible luxury watches. While the company aggressively capitalizes on opportunistic acquisitions in the pre-owned market, its primary capital allocation remains tightly focused on securing unworn, brand-new references. Richard Mille timepieces occupy a highly distinctive segment of this market, characterized by limited production, advanced materials, and significant international collector demand.As appetite for tangible luxury assets attracts attention from alternative investment buyers, access to brand-new, like-new condition references remains a premium consideration. While the broader secondary pre-owned market can be highly market-driven and subject to price fluctuations, brand-new, unworn Richard Mille references historically demonstrate much stronger market price stability, showcasing resilient value retention and appreciation over time due to extreme structural scarcity.Worldtimer's physical inventory expansion is intended to address these unique market dynamics by increasing its immediate holdings of both difficult-to-source brand-new allocations and rare pre-owned references. The company maintains an ongoing capital deployment strategy focused on high-end horology as a tangible asset class and seeks to facilitate secure cross-border liquidity for collectors worldwide."We view ultra-rare Richard Mille timepieces not merely as luxury horology, but as highly resilient alternative assets. By continuously deploying capital to secure the rarest references globally, Worldtimer provides an elite tier of liquidity and asset accessibility that is virtually unmatched in the secondary market today," said Henry Chan, Sales Director at Worldtimer Limited.SUPPORTING INTERNATIONAL COLLECTORSThrough its Hong Kong operations, Worldtimer provides access to physically held inventory and facilitates cross-border acquisitions for international clients. The expanded holdings are intended to support collectors seeking specific references that may be difficult to obtain through established retail networks.Although collectible watches may appeal to alternative asset buyers, their resale values and liquidity can fluctuate with market conditions, rarity, provenance, and buyer demand. Future investment performance is not guaranteed.Collectors and interested buyers can explore Worldtimer's offerings at or follow inventory updates through its official Telegram channel at .ABOUT WORLDTIMER LIMITEDFounded in Hong Kong, Worldtimer Limited is a luxury watch specialist and alternative asset dealer headquartered in Mong Kok. The company focuses on sourcing, acquiring, and distributing ultra-rare, high-value timepieces, with particular emphasis on collectible Richard Mille references for international clients.

Henry Chan, Sales Director at Worldtimer Limited

Worldtimer Limited

+852 65857253

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Worldtimer Expands Ultra-Rare Richard Mille Inventory Following Major Capital Deployment News Provided By Eclat Virtual October 26, 2026, 06:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



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