A JOINT CONGRATULATORY PRESS RELEASE - Honoring Justice Navi Pillay

Many Children are among the victims

Killing Fields

Mullivaikkal war crimes

By: United States Tamil Action Group (USTAG) Ilankai Tamil Sangam (ITS) Australian Tamil Congress (ATC) Federation of Tamil Sangams of North America (FeTNA)

- USTAG PresidentWASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The United States Tamil Action Group (USTAG), the Ilankai Tamil Sangam (ITS), the Australian Tamil Congress (ATC) and Federation of Tamil Sangams of North America (FeTNA) extend their heartfelt congratulations to Justice Navi Pillay on receiving the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of her lifelong commitment to human rights, international justice, and human dignity.No words can fully express the admiration and joy we feel in celebrating this recognition. The many honors celebrating your lifelong dedication to human rights cannot fully capture the depth of your compassion, humanity, and unwavering commitment to justice for all people."For Tamils of Tamil Eelam, who continue to seek truth, accountability, and justice, your steadfast advocacy for human rights has been a source of hope and inspiration. During your 2013 visit to Sri Lanka, despite personal insults and political pressure from members of the Sinhalese government, you remained steadfast in your commitment to justice and accountability", said Balan Kugabalan, the President of USTAG.From challenging apartheid in South Africa to advancing international justice and accountability for war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide, your distinguished career exemplifies the courage and integrity required to confront injustice and uphold the rule of law. Your unwavering commitment to ensuring that those responsible for the gravest international crimes are held accountable has inspired people around the world.Recognizing a Legacy Ahead of Its Time:In 2016, the Ilankai Tamil Sangam (ITS) recognized your extraordinary contributions by presenting you with a Lifetime Achievement Award. FeTNA invited you to our annual convention and the 10th World Tamil Conference in 2019, held in Chicago and honored you. The Tamil community recognized the significance of your work well before this latest international honor. Today, this recognition brings renewed pride to our community and reaffirms the importance of honoring those who dedicate their lives to justice, human rights, and humanity.Inspiring the Next Generation"Your influence reaches far beyond international institutions. Recently, Shanthy, a Tamil mother living in the United States, shared your life story with her young daughter, Nila. As Nila learned about your remarkable journey, her eyes lit up with inspiration."That beautiful moment reminds us that your legacy continues to awaken hope and ambition in the next generation of Tamil women and girls.For Tamils around the world, this recognition is as sweet as honey-a moment of profound pride, joy, and celebration across continents. We celebrate not only your extraordinary achievements but also your enduring example of courage, compassion, and integrity.Justice Navi Pillay's legacy will continue to inspire Tamils and all those who believe that truth, justice, and human dignity must prevail.

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A JOINT CONGRATULATORY PRESS RELEASE - Honoring Justice Navi Pillay News Provided By USTAG October 26, 2026, 06:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Law, Politics, World & Regional



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