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Exploring Manufacturing Capabilities, Technical Developments, and Electronic Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, October 26, 2026 - The global bare-board printed circuit board (PCB) market was valued at approximately US$85.8 billion in 2025, with Prismark projecting growth to around US$95.8 billion in 2026, according to the market figures cited in its industry research. China is also projected to account for approximately 60% of global PCB production by 2026. These estimates highlight the continuing importance of Chinese manufacturers in the global electronics supply chain.Against this background, this article reviews five Chinese PCB manufacturers: SHENZHEN JERICO MULTILAYER PCB CO., LTD, Bomin Electronics Co., Ltd., WUS Printed Circuit (Kunshan) Co., Ltd., Hubei Wuzhou Circuit Technology Co., Ltd. and Kinwong Electronic Co., Ltd. The review considers their publicly described product portfolios, manufacturing focus and relevance to different electronic applications. Jerico's detailed production figures and product specifications are based on company-published information; details concerning other manufacturers are drawn from their publicly available company profiles where available.Industry Context: Why Multilayer PCB Manufacturing Remains ImportantMultilayer PCBs provide the electrical interconnections needed for increasingly complex electronic systems. By routing signals and distributing power across multiple copper layers, a Multilayer PCB supports compact layouts, controlled signal paths and the integration of multiple functions within a limited footprint. These characteristics make multilayer boards relevant to telecommunications, automotive electronics, industrial control, computing and consumer electronics.The wider PCB industry also includes Double-Sided PCB, Rigid PCB, Flex PCB and Rigid-Flex PCB products, alongside specialized solutions such as HDI PCB, Ceramic PCB, Aluminum PCB, Metal Core PCB and High-Frequency PCB. Applications involving radio-frequency transmission may require Rogers PCB constructions or other carefully selected dielectric materials, while Cavity PCB and other High-Density PCB designs can address specialized packaging and component-integration requirements.For purchasers, the relevant question is not simply whether a manufacturer produces multilayer boards. It is whether the supplier can meet the required layer count, material specifications, copper weight, dimensional tolerances and electrical performance, while maintaining consistent quality across prototype and volume production.Selection Criteria Used in This ReviewThis review considers five practical factors: product and layer-count coverage; manufacturing and inspection processes; certification and documentation; flexibility for PCB Prototype, Quick-Turn Custom PCB and Low-Volume Custom PCB orders; and the availability of PCB Assembly alongside PCB Fabrication.These criteria provide a common framework for supplier evaluation. Specific capabilities, production figures and certification scopes should be confirmed with the facility responsible for the order before qualification.1. SHENZHEN JERICO MULTILAYER PCB CO., LTDSHENZHEN JERICO MULTILAYER PCB CO., LTD is a PCB fabrication and partial PCB assembly supplier based in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China. Established in 2009, the company reports more than 15 years of PCB manufacturing experience. It operates a manufacturing site in Wuping, Fujian, and a business center in Shenzhen. According to company-published information, its manufacturing facility covers 20,000 square meters and employs approximately 270 people, including an R&D team of 30 engineers. Its stated annual PCB production capacity is 960,000 square meters, with monthly production capacity ranging from 50,000 to 70,000 square meters.The company's product portfolio includes Rigid PCB products from 1 to 18 layers, Heavy Copper PCB, HDI PCB with buried and blind vias, High-Frequency PCB, Metal Core PCB and other special-material boards. Surface finishes include ENIG, ENEPIG, selective gold plating, OSP, immersion tin, immersion silver and HASL. These options provide a basis for evaluating board constructions for communications, automotive electronics, industrial control, smart home products, consumer electronics, medical equipment and power-related applications. Specific material systems, including Rogers PCB, ceramic substrates, Aluminum PCB and other specialized constructions, should be confirmed against the requirements of each project rather than assumed to be available across the full portfolio.The company identifies the European Union and the United States as major export markets, with exports accounting for a stated 40% of total sales. Its published qualifications include ISO 9001, ISO 14001, IATF 16949:2016, UL Recognized status under File No. E519316, CQC and National High-Tech Enterprise status. The company also reports RoHS, REACH and SGS compliance test documentation. Buyers should request current certificates and reports to verify their issuing bodies, applicable facilities, product scope and validity before relying on them for regulated applications.Documented Product SpecificationsThe company's published product examples illustrate its stated manufacturing range. PCB-10 is a 4-layer FR-4 board with a lead-free HASL finish, 1 oz copper, a minimum line width and spacing of 3 mil, a minimum hole size of 0.2 mm, and standard thickness options of 1.0 mm, 1.2 mm and 1.6 mm, with customization also stated to be available.PCB-54 and PCB-55 are 6-layer FR-4 boards with ENIG finishes, a thickness of 1.6 mm, minimum line width and spacing of 3 mil, and a minimum hole size of 0.15 mm. PCB-54 specifies up to 2 oz finished copper for current-carrying circuits, while PCB-55 uses 1 oz copper. PCB-56 is a 4-layer FR-4 board with a thickness of 1.0 mm, ENIG finish and black solder mask, with company-stated applications spanning telecommunications, automotive and other electronic equipment.For more complex designs, TU-883 is described as an 18-layer, two-step HDI PCB with a 2+14+2 stack-up on high-Tg FR-4 material (Tg ≥ 170°C). Its published specifications include a finished thickness of 2.40 mm, a minimum BGA pitch of 0.5 mm, differential impedance of 100Ω ±8% and single-ended impedance of 50Ω ±10%.The M7 is described as a 32-layer, three-step HDI PCB with a 4+24+4 stack-up on high-Tg FR-4 material (Tg ≥ 180°C), a finished thickness of 3.20 mm and a minimum BGA pitch of 0.4 mm. The company identifies enterprise-grade high-speed routing applications as a target use case. Both products are described as manufactured to IPC-A-6012 Class 3, with 100% flying-probe electrical testing and X-ray inspection of BGA microvias. These process and acceptance details should be confirmed in the applicable production documentation for a specific order.On the assembly side, the company's published PCBA-999 example combines a 4-layer FR-4 board with SMT, SMD and DIP component assembly. This provides a reference point for purchasers evaluating whether PCB Fabrication and PCB Assembly can be coordinated through one supplier.All specifications in this section are company-published information rather than independently verified performance results. They can help define a request for quotation, but production capability, acceptance criteria and inspection records should be confirmed before order placement.2. Bomin Electronics Co., Ltd.Founded in 1994, Bomin Electronics Co., Ltd. is a Chinese PCB manufacturer listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange under stock code 603936. The company describes its business model as an integrated“PCB + Components + Solutions” offering, with production bases in Shenzhen, Meizhou and Jiangsu. Its publicly described portfolio includes HDI PCB, high-multilayer boards, microwave High-Frequency PCB, Heavy Copper PCB, Metal Core PCB, flexible boards, Rigid-Flex PCB and ceramic substrates. The company identifies applications in communications, medical equipment, detection systems, aerospace, consumer electronics and new energy. Its range makes Bomin relevant to purchasers assessing conventional and specialized PCB requirements, although specific layer counts, material availability and production conditions should be confirmed for the proposed manufacturing site.3. WUS Printed Circuit (Kunshan) Co., Ltd.WUS Printed Circuit (Kunshan) Co., Ltd. was established in Kunshan, Jiangsu Province, in 1992 and listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in 2010. The company's stated focus is PCB research, design and manufacturing, with products used in telecommunications, automotive electronics, industrial equipment and data-center applications. Its published product information includes backplanes of up to 64 layers, line-card solutions of up to 40 layers and server boards of up to 34 layers. These examples indicate a focus on complex multilayer interconnection for communications and computing systems. For a particular programme, buyers should confirm the applicable design limits, material stack-up, impedance requirements, inspection procedures and delivery schedule with the proposed production facility.4. Hubei Wuzhou Circuit Technology Co., Ltd.Hubei Wuzhou Circuit Technology Co., Ltd. is included in this review as a Chinese PCB manufacturer identified in the supplied shortlist. Publicly verifiable details about its specific product range and technical limits should be confirmed before publication or supplier qualification. For purchasers considering the company for a Multilayer PCB project, the relevant information includes the manufacturing site's location, supported layer counts, base-material options, minimum line width and spacing, minimum hole size, electrical testing methods and applicable quality certifications. These details are particularly important when comparing a supplier for a new PCB Prototype with one intended for repeat volume production.5. Kinwong Electronic Co., Ltd.Founded in 1993, Kinwong Electronic Co., Ltd. is a Chinese PCB and electronic-materials manufacturer listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange under stock code 603228. The company's published profile describes a product portfolio spanning multilayer boards, HDI PCB, thick-copper boards, high-frequency and high-speed PCBs, metal-based boards, flexible PCBs and Rigid-Flex PCB products. It also identifies applications in automotive electronics, communications, computing, industrial control, medical equipment, consumer electronics and power systems. Kinwong's broad product portfolio makes it relevant to buyers evaluating conventional boards alongside more specialized constructions. The suitability of a particular facility for a given order still depends on the required technical specifications, production schedule, quality documentation and commercial terms.Comparing the Five ManufacturersThe five manufacturers represent different publicly described product portfolios and areas of focus. Jerico's published information provides a detailed view of its stated 1–18-layer rigid-board range, Heavy Copper PCB, HDI PCB, Metal Core PCB and selected assembly services. Bomin's published portfolio includes multilayer, HDI, flexible, rigid-flex, high-frequency and ceramic-substrate products. WUS provides examples of high-layer-count boards for communications and computing applications, while Kinwong describes a broad portfolio spanning multilayer, HDI, flexible, rigid-flex and metal-based PCBs. Further facility-level information is needed to establish the relevant capabilities of Hubei Wuzhou Circuit Technology for a particular programme.For buyers, the distinction between a published product portfolio and a verified production capability is important. A manufacturer may list a technology without every plant supporting every construction, material or tolerance. The most useful comparison therefore combines company information with facility-specific documentation, engineering review and sample evaluation.STANDARDS BUYERS CAN REFERENCE IN AN RFQPCB procurement specifications can reference IPC standards where appropriate. IPC-A-600 addresses the acceptability of printed boards, while IPC-6011, IPC-6012 and IPC-6013 cover general, rigid and flexible printed-board qualification and performance requirements. IPC-4101 covers base materials for rigid and multilayer printed boards, and IPC-4204 addresses flexible metal-clad dielectric materials.The applicable standard and revision should be agreed by the purchaser and manufacturer before production. Naming a standard in an RFQ does not, by itself, establish that a supplier or delivered board complies with it. Buyers should specify the required acceptance class, test records and documentation, and verify that these requirements apply to the actual order.Market Outlook: What It Means for Multilayer PCB SourcingThe market estimates cited at the beginning of this article point to continued demand for PCB manufacturing as electronic systems become more interconnected and functionally dense. Multilayer boards remain important across established applications, while HDI PCB, High-Frequency PCB, Rigid-Flex PCB and other specialized constructions support more demanding design requirements.For sourcing teams, product terminology alone is not enough to determine supplier fit. A well-defined RFQ should state the layer count, material grade, copper weight, finished thickness, line width and spacing, hole and via requirements, impedance tolerances, surface finish, testing standards and expected order volume. If a programme requires a PCB Prototype, Quick-Turn Custom PCB or Low-Volume Custom PCB, sample lead time and engineering support should be discussed separately from mass-production pricing.Purchasers should also clarify whether the requirement is for bare-board PCB Fabrication only or includes PCB Assembly. For projects involving Double-Sided PCB, Rigid PCB, Flex PCB, Ceramic PCB, Aluminum PCB, Rogers PCB or Cavity PCB designs, the requested construction should be matched to the manufacturer's documented process capability rather than inferred from a general product listing.Closing OutlookChina's substantial role in global PCB production gives international buyers access to a broad range of manufacturers, from suppliers with clearly documented product examples to larger businesses with extensive portfolios across multiple PCB categories. The five companies reviewed here offer different starting points for evaluating a potential supplier, but a shortlist should not be treated as a substitute for technical qualification.For automotive, industrial, medical, telecommunications and computing applications, purchasers should request facility-specific certificates, detailed stack-up and material information, relevant inspection and electrical-test records, and a prototype build where appropriate. They should also confirm that the process used for an approved sample can be maintained during subsequent production.A consistent evaluation process makes it easier to compare manufacturers on evidence rather than marketing descriptions, helping buyers identify a suitable partner for reliable electronic connectivity.

Evan

SHENZHEN JERICO MULTILAYER PCB CO., LTD

+ +86 136-2097-2299

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Five Reputable Multilayer PCB Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Electronic Connectivity News Provided By Htnxt October 26, 2026, 06:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Telecommunications



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