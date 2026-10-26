Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Rahul Gandhi's Convoy Involved In Accident: Four Cars Collide With Ambulance On UP's Purvanchal Expressway - Video

Rahul Gandhi's Convoy Involved In Accident: Four Cars Collide With Ambulance On UP's Purvanchal Expressway - Video


Date: 2026-10-26 02:31:04

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Four cars and an ambulance travelling behind Rahul Gandhi's convoy collided on the Lucknow-Sultanpur highway in UP's Haliyapur area in Sultanpur district on Monday.

MENAFN26102026007365015876ID1111864796


Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search