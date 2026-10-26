Rahul Gandhi's Convoy Involved In Accident: Four Cars Collide With Ambulance On UP's Purvanchal Expressway - Video
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Four cars and an ambulance travelling behind Rahul Gandhi's convoy collided on the Lucknow-Sultanpur highway in UP's Haliyapur area in Sultanpur district on Monday.
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