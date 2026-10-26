'Pakistan Has Always Had An Evil Eye On Kashmir': JD(U) Slams Farooq Abdullah Over His Remarks

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Janata Dal (United) National General Secretary, Shyam Rajak, on Monday criticised National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah over his recent remarks on Jammu and Kashmir, saying Pakistan had always harboured malicious intentions towards the region and that Kashmiris had never wanted to be part of Pakistan.

Speaking to IANS, Rajak said Abdullah appeared to have forgotten the values taught by his father, Sheikh Abdullah, who had played a role in Jammu and Kashmir's accession to India.

"Perhaps he does not remember the values taught by his father. Sheikh Abdullah Ji, at a time when Pakistan was trying to trouble Kashmir and spread terror, worked alongside Maharaja Hari Singh to facilitate Kashmir's accession to India," Rajak said.

He further said that Kashmir was an integral part of India and that any attempt to view the region with malicious intentions would invite strong public opposition.

"Pakistan has always had an evil eye on Kashmir. Kashmiris were never with Pakistan. That is why he should understand that Kashmir is an integral part of India. Since childhood, we have been taught that Kashmir is the crown of India. If people start looking at Kashmir with bad intentions, they know where they will end up. People are angry over this," he added.

Meanwhile, Purnia MP Pappu Yadav accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of making issues concerning Kashmir controversial.

"Making issues like Kashmir controversial is in the nature of the BJP and RSS. Kashmir is in our lives, our culture, our blood and our minds. Kashmiriyat is also in our minds and blood. The people of Kashmir are part of India's identity. They chose India over Pakistan," Yadav said.

He added that Kashmir's integration with India was rooted in the region's culture and the people's respect for the Constitution and Indian traditions.

The controversy erupted after Abdullah, speaking at a party workers' convention in Baramulla in north Kashmir on Saturday, claimed that Pakistan was protecting the people of Jammu and Kashmir by repeatedly raising the Kashmir issue at international forums.

"Our neighbour (Pakistan) is constantly after them. He (Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif) goes everywhere saying that the Kashmir issue has not been resolved. He is protecting us; otherwise, their (Centre's) intentions are not good," Abdullah had said.

The BJP strongly condemned Abdullah's remarks, accusing him of making statements against national interests and suggesting that he should go to Pakistan.