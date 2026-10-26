Rahul Gandhi Acquitted In Defamation Case Over Remarks Against HM Amit Shah

MENAFN - IANS) Sultanpur, Oct 26 (IANS) A special MP-MLA court in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday acquitted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case over alleged objectionable remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was the BJP president at the time.

Rahul Gandhi was present before the court at the time of the pronouncement of the verdict. The court said Rahul Gandhi's remarks are not defamatory.

The defamation case was filed by local BJP leader Vijay Mishra, a former chairman of the Sultanpur District Cooperative Bank. Rahul Gandhi made the alleged remark during a campaign rally in Bengaluru ahead of the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections.

Mishra had alleged that Gandhi made derogatory remarks about Shah, citing his statement that while the BJP professed a commitment to honest and clean politics, it was led by a“party president who is an accused in a murder case”.

Gandhi appeared before the court for the final proceedings in the case on Monday. He travelled to Sultanpur via Lucknow.

After the court verdict, Congress leaders and supporters were seen celebrating outside the court with drums and slogans.

Speaking to reporters outside the court, Rahul Gandhi's counsel, Kashi Prasad Shukla, said, "We respectfully accept the court's decision, and the truth has ultimately prevailed. Rahul Gandhi had to face many hardships during this period..."

The complaint was filed in 2018, and the matter was subsequently heard by the special MP-MLA court in Sultanpur.

In February 2024, Gandhi appeared before the court and was granted bail on personal bonds. The proceedings continued thereafter.

Earlier this year, Gandhi travelled from Lucknow to the Sultanpur District Court amid heavy security to record his statement. He missed an earlier hearing scheduled for January 19, following which the court fixed February 20 as the next date.

After arguments from both sides concluded, the court delivered its verdict on Monday, acquitting Gandhi in the defamation case.

Earlier in the day, Vijay Mishra's counsel, Santosh Kumar Pandey, said, "If he is convicted, arguments will be heard on that point. After that, the court will deliver its verdict immediately. The possible outcomes are that he may either be acquitted or sentenced by the court. The maximum punishment prescribed is up to two years of imprisonment. There is also a provision for a fine. The court may impose both imprisonment and a fine, or either one of them."