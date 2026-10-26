'Kharge Should Apologise Immediately': BJP Leaders Criticise Congress Chief Over Remarks Against PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) BJP leaders on Monday strongly criticised Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over his controversial remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding an immediate apology and accusing the Opposition party of crossing all limits of political discourse.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Brajesh Pathak, said the remarks made by Congress leaders, including Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, about the respected parents of the Prime Minister went against India's culture, values and traditions.

“This goes against India's culture, values and traditions. The people of the country will never accept this. They should apologise. They are frustrated because they have not been able to come to power and are suffering from complete mental bankruptcy,” Pathak said.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari also condemned Kharge's remarks, describing them as shameful and highly inappropriate. He said the Congress President's comments had reinforced the perception that the Congress was a party lacking basic decorum.

“This is very shameful and highly inappropriate. The more it is condemned, the less it is. Mallikarjun Kharge is the National President of the Congress, and now people across the country say that the Congress is a party of ill-mannered people. Kharge has proved this,” Tiwari said.

He alleged that this was not the first time Congress leaders had made objectionable remarks about the Prime Minister, claiming that they had previously abused PM Modi's late mother and even called him a terrorist.

“This is the Congress' frustration. Mallikarjun Kharge should apologise immediately. If he does not apologise, I believe the people of the country, who are watching everything, will punish the party severely, even if only a small number of its members remain,” Tiwari added.

BJP MLA Sunil Sharma also criticised the Congress chief, saying the party had crossed all limits out of disappointment and frustration.

“Out of disappointment and frustration, the Congress has crossed all limits of decorum. Earlier, only Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were engaging in such acts. Today, when such a senior leader and the Congress President make such a remark about the respected Prime Minister, I believe every citizen of the country is hurt,” Sharma said.

He added that if such unparliamentary language could come from the President of a political party, it raised serious questions about what could be expected from that party.

The controversy erupted after Kharge made the remark“Modi ka baap bhi jayega” (Even Modi's father will have to go) at an event in Patna, Bihar, on Sunday. The comment came after a man in the audience interrupted his speech and said that (PM) Modi would not leave power as long as there was no rebellion.

Kharge responded from the dais and repeated the remark three times, triggering a political row. The BJP accused the Congress chief of insulting not only the Prime Minister and his late father but also the country.