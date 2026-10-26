TN: Moyar River Floods Cut Off Nilgiris Village As Heavy Rain Triggers Landslides

MENAFN - IANS) Nilgiris, Oct 26 (IANS) Residents of Thengumarahada village in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district were stranded on Monday after heavy rain triggered flooding in the Moyar River, cutting off their access to the outside world and disrupting travel for essential supplies, including food and medicines.

The remote settlement, situated in a densely forested area of Kotagiri taluk near the Sathyamangalam and Mudumalai tiger reserves, depends on river crossings for access to essential services.

With the Moyar flowing above the danger level, crossings have been suspended, leaving villagers unable to venture out safely. Continuous downpours across the Nilgiris and neighbouring areas over the past few days have swollen the river. Its muddy, reddish waters were flowing with considerable force on Monday, making movement across the usual crossing point hazardous.

The disruption has heightened concerns over access to medicines and other urgent requirements, particularly for residents who depend on facilities outside the village. River transport remains suspended because of the dangerous conditions.

The flooding comes amid widespread rain damage across the hill district, where more than 60 instances of landslides, ranging from minor earth slips to larger slope failures, were reported over the past 24 hours.

In one fatal incident, Janagaraj, a 51-year-old government bus driver, died after being caught in a major landslide at Paraliyar on the Mettupalayam-Coonoor hill road on Friday. The incident underscored the risks posed by unstable slopes during prolonged rainfall.

Landslides at several locations have also disrupted the Nilgiri Mountain Railway, forcing the temporary suspension of train services on the Coonoor-Mettupalayam section. Debris along the route has affected operations, adding to the district's transport difficulties.

The district administration and Fire and Rescue Services personnel are carrying out rescue and relief operations in affected areas. Efforts are also underway to clear accumulated earth and debris from roads blocked by landslides.

All vehicles using the Mettupalayam-Coonoor road have been diverted through Kotagiri until the affected stretches are cleared. The diversions have further complicated movement through the hills as rain continues to disrupt normal life.

The District Collector appealed to residents and visitors to avoid unnecessary journeys along hill roads until conditions improve. Members of the public requiring emergency assistance were advised to contact the Nilgiris district control room on 1077 or 0423-2450024 as rescue operations and road-clearance work continue in the affected areas.