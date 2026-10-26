Giriraj Singh Targets Mallikarjun Kharge Over Insulting PM Modi Remarks

Giriraj Singh Launches Attack on Mallikarjun Kharge

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday launched a blistering attack on Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, claiming that insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his family is part of the opposition party's "calculated strategy." Demanding Kharge's immediate resignation, Singh warned that the BJP would continue its nationwide protests until top Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi break their silence and tender an apology to the nation.

Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister asserted that the recent comments made by the Congress chief reflect a deep-rooted pattern within the party's ranks. "...Kharge-ji's insults directed at PM Modi's father are not just an isolated incident; this reflects their very mindset; it is embedded in their DNA... This behaviour by Kharge-ji is part of a calculated strategy," Giriraj Singh said.

BJP Demands Accountability From Congress Leadership

"If Rahul Gandhi does not comment on this, if he does not demand that Kharge-ji apologise, then we will continue to tell the people of this country that the Congress party is acting out of sheer frustration... The Congress is heading toward its end... We will keep resisting until Kharge-ji resigns, until he offers an apology, and until Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi finally break their silence," he added.

The fiery political row erupted over the weekend after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge made a controversial "Modi ka baap bhi jayega" remark while addressing a public gathering in Patna, Bihar, in response to an audience interjection regarding PM Modi's electoral longevity. The statement triggered immediate backlash from senior BJP leaders and cabinet ministers, who accused the Congress of repeatedly lowering the standards of public discourse out of electoral frustration.

As part of a coordinated response, the BJP has launched nationwide protests across major hubs, including Delhi, Mumbai, Patna, Ranchi, and Kolkata, demanding an unconditional apology and Kharge's step-down from his leadership role. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)