BJP Launches Nationwide Protests Against Kharge's Remarks On PM Modi

BJP Organizes Nationwide Protests Against Kharge

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 26 (ANI): The BJP Patna Metropolitan unit on Monday held a protest march against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's alleged objectionable remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's family. Condemning Kharge's remarks, Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi alleged that the Congress was resorting to offensive rhetoric against the Prime Minister's late parents and announced that the BJP would hold protests at the headquarters of every state across the country.

Speaking ot ANI, Sanjay Saraogi said, "The repeated use of crude, gutter-level, and derogatory language regarding the Prime Minister's late mother and father clearly exposes the ideological bankruptcy and desperation of the Congress party. The public will, under no circumstances, tolerate such uncouth and offensive rhetoric. Consequently, the BJP has decided to launch a nationwide protest today at the headquarters of every state; the Bihar BJP, for its part, has decided to stage a demonstration."

The Source of the Political Controversy

The controversy erupted during an address by Mallikarjun Kharge at the 139th birth anniversary celebrations of Bihar's first Chief Minister, Dr Krishna Singh, in Patna. A commotion broke out when an attendee in the gathering interrupted Kharge by stating that PM Modi would not go anywhere, prompting the Congress president to retort from the stage, "Modi ka baap bhi jayega" (Even Modi's father will have to go).

BJP and Congress Trade Sharp Criticisms

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari also criticised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks concerning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late father, calling them unacceptable, and accused Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of acting at the behest of foreign powers. Reacting to Kharge's remarks, Tiwari said the people of Bihar take pride in their culture and values, adding that it was unacceptable for the Congress president to insult the Prime Minister's late father while visiting the state.

Meanwhile, Saharanpur Congress MP Imran Masood strongly defended party National President Mallikarjun Kharge following a political row over Kharge's recent remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's father, asserting that the opposition will no longer remain silent against verbal attacks. Speaking to ANI, Masood justified Kharge's fiery retort made during a public gathering in Patna, Bihar, arguing that top BJP leaders have repeatedly lowered the standard of political discourse without facing accountability.

"It is absolutely justified. They deserve to be answered in the same language," Masood asserted. "They feel free to abuse Rahul Gandhi, make remarks about Indira ji, or speak ill of Sonia ji whenever they please. What did Narendra Modi say about Sonia ji? What was Amit Shah saying about Rahul Gandhi? They seem to think they have a free pass to say whatever they want. They have made the mistake of assuming they wouldn't be answered-but they will be answered in the very same language." (ANI)

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