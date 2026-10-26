Indian Army Launches Mech Tech 2.0 To Boost Future Combat Capabilities

Indian Army Announces Mech Tech 2.0

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): In the current era where the battlefield is an ever-transforming landscape with the advent emerging technologies like better drones, Artificial Intelligence, and precision weapons, Indian Army's Mech Tech 2.0 Seminar is looking to meet the battlefield needs of soldiers with niche technological solutions. Speaking at the curtain raiser of Mech Tech 2.0, Lieutenant General Pushpendra Pal Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Charge, Western Command, in such an ever-changing landscape,“To stay ahead, we must not only develop new capabilities but also find smarter ways to make our existing military platforms more effective, more lethal and more survivable. This is precisely the thinking behind MECH TECH Seminar 2.0.”

Strategic Goals and Theme

This year's theme is centred around 'Transforming Existing Platforms for Future Combat'. The initiative aims to accelerate technological transformation of Mechanised Forces through innovation, collaboration and indigenous capability development. The Curtain Raiser will set the stage for the Main Seminar in December 2026 at Chandimandir Military Station.“MECH TECH 2.0 is about meeting the real battlefield needs with niche technological solutions. It is also about enhancing our combat effectiveness, building a stronger defence innovation ecosystem and giving greater momentum to Atmanirbhar Bharat,” Let Gen, GoC-in-C said during the event.

Building on Previous Initiatives

Talking about Mech Tech 1.0, which was held in 2025 March, which brought together Army, Industry, and academia on a common platform.“Building on that initiative, we are now taking a more focused and practical approach, with the theme“Transforming Existing Platforms for Future Combat.” Our objective is to harness the best of Indian technology and innovation to give our existing combat platforms a decisive edge on the future battlefield,” Lt Gen Pal said.

A Bottoms-Up Approach to Innovation

Talking about last year's initative is being built upon, the Lt Gen added,“What makes this initiative different is our bottoms-up approach. Instead of simply looking at what technology is available, we have started by asking a more important questions: What are the actual challenges our soldiers face on the ground, and how can technology help overcome them?” Based on these requirements, there have been specific problems identified, and“Problem Definition Statements” are also developed, subsequently shared with industry leaders, startups and academia.

“We are looking for practical, affordable and innovative solutions for the problem statements. Today's Curtain Raiser marks the beginning of this engagement. The main seminar scheduled on 14-15 Dec 2026 at Chandimandir, will again bring together the Armed Forces, industry and academia to exchange ideas, showcase technologies and explore solutions to these challenges,” the Lt Gen said.

Indian Army's Western Command, in collaboration with Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) unveiled the vision for Mech Tech Seminar 2.0 at its Curtain Raiser on Monday at Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi. (ANI)

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