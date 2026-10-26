Imran Masood Backs Kharge Following Political Row Over Modi Remarks

Imran Masood Defends Kharge's Remarks Against PM Modi

Saharanpur Congress MP Imran Masood on Monday strongly defended party National President Mallikarjun Kharge following a political row over Kharge's recent remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's father, asserting that the opposition will no longer remain silent against verbal attacks. Speaking to ANI, Masood justified Kharge's fiery retort made during a public gathering in Patna, Bihar, arguing that top BJP leaders have repeatedly lowered the standard of political discourse without facing accountability. "It is absolutely justified. They deserve to be answered in the same language," Masood asserted. "They feel free to abuse Rahul Gandhi, make remarks about Indira-ji, or speak ill of Sonia-ji whenever they please. What did Narendra Modi say about Sonia-ji? What was Amit Shah saying about Rahul Gandhi? They seem to think they have a free pass to say whatever they want. They have made the mistake of assuming they wouldn't be answered-but they will be answered in the very same language."

Political Friction and Alliance Dynamics

The controversial row erupted on Sunday after Kharge responded to an audience interjection regarding PM Modi's electoral longevity by stating, "Modi ka baap bhi jayega", triggering sharp criticism and demands for an apology from senior BJP leaders. Masood also addressed the political friction sparked by banners displayed outside the party's state headquarters in Lucknow claiming 200 Assembly seats for the Congress in Uttar Pradesh, dismissing them as a sign of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) growing desperation. The displays featuring senior leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Imran Masood triggered speculation over potential friction within the opposition INDIA alliance regarding seat-sharing negotiations with the Samajwadi Party (SP) for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Addressing Alliance Stability and Leadership

Accusing the ruling party of attempting to orchestrate confusion and rift among opposition partners, Masood maintained that seat-sharing talks remain smooth. "This reflects the BJP's fear-the BJP is terrified," Masood said. "They have become so afraid of the alliance that they have resorted to such petty tactics. Our alliance is strong, and we will contest the election with strength. As for the seat-sharing-everything will be resolved; it is not an issue. As I said, when there is room in one's heart, everything falls into place. The alliance is strong and will contest the election with strength." Responding to a question about leadership among Muslims in Uttar Pradesh, Masood questioned the focus on identifying a Muslim leader and asserted that the Congress had contributed significantly to the community.“Everyone is looking for a Muslim leader. Are Muslims left without anyone to look after them? It is the Congress that has given everything,” he said.

Legal Battles and University Unrest

On the defamation case against Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, whose verdict is scheduled to be pronounced by a special MP/MLA court in Sultanpur, Masood expressed confidence that justice would be delivered. Justice will be done, he said. Commenting on the opposition's preparations for the November 1 rally and mock Parliament, Masood said the preparations were complete and described the developments as a wave of change in the country.“The preparations are complete. Keep watching. This is change. There is a storm of change in the country, and nobody will be able to stop it now,” he said.

When asked whether opposition leaders could face detention for taking to the streets with large crowds, Masood challenged the possibility, invoking the freedom struggle.“During the freedom movement, did people not go to jail? Did they not face bullets? Did they not kiss the noose? Those sitting in power today did not do these things. You will not find their ancestors who kissed the noose or faced lathi blows. You will find plenty of apologies from them,” he said.

Masood also levelled allegations against the administration of Jamia Millia Islamia amid the ongoing campus row, accusing the university's vice-chancellor, registrar and proctor of being responsible for the situation. He alleged that students were facing a shortage of food and accused the administration of failing to address their concerns. He also questioned the removal of CCTV cameras and sought accountability over slogans allegedly written on the campus, including those relating to Kashmir.“The vice-chancellor is sitting with his eyes closed. The children are not getting food. Who got the slogans written? Who are the people who wrote them?” he asked. Masood alleged that the proctor and registrar were responsible for the unrest and called for an investigation into the registrar's appointment, questioning his qualifications and experience. He also alleged that a student had been apprehended on the campus with a bag and questioned how the university administration could evade responsibility. Claiming that attempts had been made to engage in violence against students, he warned against treating them as isolated.“Do not dare to think that the students are alone. The entire country stands behind them,” he said. Masood said he would pursue the matter through legal channels and raise it in Parliament, including the pending FIR against the registrar, while challenging allegations of trespassing.“How can it be trespassing? It is a public place, and my children are inside. You have turned the university into a jail for students,” he said. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)