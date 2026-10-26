PAK Vs ENG, Tri-Series: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's Congratulatory Tweet Sparks Outrage Over 'Tone-Deaf' Priorities

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has come under intense trolling and criticism for celebrating following the team's thrilling one-wicket win in an ODI tri-series match against England at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday, October 26.

Pakistan clinched a thrilling victory to qualify for the final of the ongoing ODI tri-series involving England and Sri Lanka. With a 242-run target, Shadab Khan's record-breaking 113-run knock and his unbeaten 89-run partnership for the final wicket with Haris Rauf (7 off 19 balls) sealed a dramatic victory with 17 balls to spare, punching a ticket to the final.

For England, Jamie Overton (3/43), Liam Dawson (2/30), and Gus Atkinson (2/62) kept England firmly in command for the majority of the second innings. Despite leaving the home side reeling at 154/9 in 33.5 overs, England's bowling attack failed to break the stubborn 10th-wicket partnership.

Also Read:Shadab Khan Century Guides Pakistan to Stunning Victory Over England

Shehbaz Sharif's Praise for Pakistan Goes Viral

As Pakistan clinched a thrilling victory to qualify for the final, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif celebrated the Men in Green's triumph over England. Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter), Sharif called Pakistan's victory a testament to grit and discipline.

Pakistan PM praised Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also an Interior Minister in his cabinet, for his efforts in reviving the team's momentum and organizing international fixtures smoothly.

“Heartiest congratulations to our boys on a superb win against England in Lahore. Every run, every wicket and every catch showed the grit, discipline and fighting spirit that define Pakistan,” Shehbaz Sharif wrote.

“The last wicket partnership between Shadab and Haris turned the game around. Shadab's century was spectacular. Well done, boys!

“I also commend Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi and his entire team for their tireless efforts to strengthen Pakistan cricket and to make our home ground a proud host of world-class international cricket,” he added.

Well played, Team Pakistan! Shabash

Heartiest congratulations to our boys on a superb win against England in Lahore. Every run, every wicket and every catch showed the grit, discipline and fighting spirit that define Pakistan.

The last wicket partnership between Shadab and Haris turned the game around. Shadab's century was spectacular. Well done boys!

The roar of the Lahore crowd tonight was the voice of the whole nation. You have filled millions of hearts with pride and joy.

I also commend Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi and his entire team for their tireless efforts to strengthen Pakistan cricket and to make our home ground a proud host of world-class international cricket.

- Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 25, 2026

Pakistan earlier defeated Sri Lanka and England to put themselves on the verge of qualifying for the final before falling into a deep hole during the chase against England. The Men in Green, led by Shaheen Afridi, had earlier restricted England to 241 all out, with Afridi leading from the front with a four-wicket haul (4/46).

Fans Slam Pakistan PM for 'Tone-Deaf' Tweet Amid Economic Distress

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's congratulatory tweet for the Men in Green following a thrilling victory over England has sparked trolling and criticism on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts slamming the leader for being 'detached from reality' amid severe inflation, political turmoil, and economic instability.

Taking to X, many users mocked Shehbaz Sharif for celebrating a league-stage victory as though Pakistan had won a major tournament, while others questioned his priorities amid the country's economic struggles, rising inflation, and political unrest.

Another section of fans pointed out that Pakistan had only secured a place in the tri-series final, with the tournament decider yet to be played, and questioned the significance attached to the victory. At the same time, a few also aimed at Pakistan's cricket infrastructure and questioned the Prime Minister's public celebration of a routine series victory.

@CMShehbaz This guy waited three years to congratulate his team for a win.

- Shreepal Mehta (@shreepalmehta) October 25, 2026

@CMShehbaz Did Pak has won world Cup yesterday..

What a level

PM is tweeting on Winning a Bilateral series match that too it's not final Match

- P G (@PGTruthteller) October 26, 2026

@CMShehbaz financing an entire national roster just to draft speeches about grit while the treasury sells the stadium lights to pay a utility bill

- Illegal (@nonojugadora) October 25, 2026

@CMShehbaz Wow. Won just a random match from a series, and the tweet feels as if it was a World Cup win. Are the standards and expectations really that low?

- Che0w Me0w (@deshbhkt_) October 25, 2026

@CMShehbaz Ohhh was there any match. The inflation, price hike, political unrest all made ppl left with no time to think about cricket.

- Nido Mk (@NidoMalik3) October 25, 2026

@CMShehbaz World class?? How many stadium you have? More than that is used for school kids in india

- Ravi (@ravimay25) October 25, 2026

@CMShehbaz Pakistan PM is do desperate to congratulate Pakistan before finals as he knows he may not get the chance to congratulate his team in the final...

- Vinay Gog (@Romcomzombom) October 25, 2026

@CMShehbaz What crowd? Most of the crowd had already left once down to the last pair haha!

- Demurgetroid (@vid_gupta) October 25, 2026

@CMShehbaz Relax Sharif Mian..... don't get hyper.....it is just a regular series match. This is no world cup or asia cup event.

- PARTHA ROY (@PARTHAR83068987) October 25, 2026

@CMShehbaz Oh God! This is tri series league match. You are not a serious nation

- Susheel Koul سوشیل کول (@sushilkoul) October 25, 2026

@CMShehbaz What kind of PM is he? A cricket match win of a triangular series and he congratulates the nation just to polish the "sale sahab" of a failed marshal? Wah Pakistaniyon, kya PM mila hai.

- A J (@AJ44310723) October 26, 2026

First time in my bloodline seeing the PM of a failed state tweeting about a match, that's just a normal game in a series, with the final not even played yet

That's why Pakistan ranks higher than India on the Happiness Index, inki ye chhoti-chhoti khushiyan

- Ajay Jadeja (@AjayJadeja171) October 26, 2026

Imagine the situation of Pakistan country that PM celebrate Useless match

- Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) October 25, 2026

Oh god such a long tweet on this. They just go overboard don't they

- Sandy (@SB_071162) October 25, 2026

Pakistan will play their final league match of the ODI tri-series against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, October 27, before the Shaheen Afridi-led side takes the field for the high-stakes final on Friday, October 30.

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