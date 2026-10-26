Saudi-Led Coalition Downs Houthi Missiles Targeting Southern Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN) The Saudi-led military coalition operating in Yemen announced Sunday that it had intercepted and destroyed 10 ballistic missiles fired by the Houthi group toward southern Saudi Arabia.
Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki confirmed the interceptions in a statement posted on the US social media platform X, but provided no information about potential casualties or property damage.
Earlier on Sunday, al-Maliki reported that coalition air defenses had also intercepted and destroyed a Houthi cruise missile aimed at Khamis Mushait, a city in southwestern Saudi Arabia.
He further disclosed that coalition forces had shot down another ballistic missile and two drones launched by the Houthis toward the Saudi capital, Riyadh.
The latest incidents occurred as confrontations intensified, with attacks targeting Saudi aviation and energy facilities alongside coalition operations against Houthi positions inside Yemen.
Saudi Arabia has headed a military alliance supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government in its conflict with the Houthis since 2015.
The Houthi movement has maintained control over the capital, Sanaa, and other parts of Yemen since 2014.
Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki confirmed the interceptions in a statement posted on the US social media platform X, but provided no information about potential casualties or property damage.
Earlier on Sunday, al-Maliki reported that coalition air defenses had also intercepted and destroyed a Houthi cruise missile aimed at Khamis Mushait, a city in southwestern Saudi Arabia.
He further disclosed that coalition forces had shot down another ballistic missile and two drones launched by the Houthis toward the Saudi capital, Riyadh.
The latest incidents occurred as confrontations intensified, with attacks targeting Saudi aviation and energy facilities alongside coalition operations against Houthi positions inside Yemen.
Saudi Arabia has headed a military alliance supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government in its conflict with the Houthis since 2015.
The Houthi movement has maintained control over the capital, Sanaa, and other parts of Yemen since 2014.
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